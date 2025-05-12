Labour Ministry Launches Ouqoul Platform To Facilitate Employment For Expat Graduates

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In line with its drive to digitise recruitment services and harness young talent, the Ministry of Labour (MoL) yesterday announced the launch of the first phase of the“Ouqoul” platform - an innovative digital initiative designed to streamline the hiring process for private-sector companies seeking to recruit university graduates in Qatar. Developed in partnership with Google Cloud and Mannai InfoTech, the platform exemplifies the Ministry's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge global technologies to enhance efficiency and reliability in its programmes and initiatives.

“Ouqoul” concentrates on roles falling outside the nationalisation scheme, reflecting the Ministry's dedication to providing high-quality employment opportunities for qualified expatriates whilst bolstering and evolving the local labour market to meet its changing needs.

Consistent with Qatar's pledge to expand job prospects for domestically educated talent,“Ouqoul” offers an intuitive, user-friendly interface that connects private-sector employers with skilled expatriate graduates. The first phase is exclusively available to institutions that value the integration of home-grown expertise into their workforce.



“Ouqoul” enables companies to upload job specifications as PDFs or to create them directly within the platform, granting maximum flexibility.

A standout feature is its AI-driven chatbot, which assists employers in crafting precise, bespoke job descriptions on demand.

Assistant Undersecretary for Migrant Labour Affairs at MoL, Hamad Dalmouk described the platform's launch as a watershed moment in linking Qatar's university graduates with meaningful careers in the private sector. He highlighted its pivotal role in strengthening the skilled workforce and nurturing domestic talent.