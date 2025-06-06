403
IT Care KW Launches“Print Factory” Collection: Affordable Printing Machines For Small Businesses In Kuwait
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kuwait City, Kuwait, 6th June 2025 - IT Care KW, a trusted leader in office tech and printing solutions in Kuwait for over 22 years, proudly announces the launch of its new“Print Factory” collection-a curated range of high-performance, compact printing machines designed specifically for small businesses, startups, and home-based entrepreneurs.
Whether you're looking to start a T-shirt printing business, custom gift shop, or need professional-grade results at low operational cost, the Print Factory range offers cutting-edge sublimation printers, heat transfer machines, and versatile all-in-one printing solutions at highly competitive prices.
“We created Print Factory to empower local entrepreneurs and small businesses with industrial-grade printing tools-without the industrial price tag,” said Hussain Mazaher, Sales & Marketing Manager at IT Care KW.“Our goal is to support Kuwait's growing creative and business community with reliable, easy-to-use machines that deliver professional results from day one.”
The new Print Factory line is backed by local warranty, training support, and fast doorstep delivery across Kuwait. Each machine is handpicked by IT Care KW's expert team to meet the real-world demands of startups and creative ventures.
Popular products in the Print Factory collection include:
Sublimation printers for mugs, T-shirts, and mobile covers
Compact heat press machines for vinyl and transfer paper
Professional-grade multifunction inkjet printers
With prices starting at just KD 39, the Print Factory series is now live at:
????
About IT Care KW
Founded over two decades ago, IT Care KW is one of Kuwait's most trusted names in office IT products, printing equipment, sublimation tools, and custom printing supplies. With a reputation built on quality, affordability, and excellent service, the company serves both B2B and retail clients through its online platform itcare.
Media Contact:
Brand Name: IT Care KW
Contact Person: Hussain Mazaher
Job Title: Sales & Marketing Manager
Phone: +965 181 8283
Email: ...
Website:
????
