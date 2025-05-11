Jordanian Helicopter Unit 'Congo 1' Continues Operations In Eastern DRC
These operations are aimed at alleviating the impact of ongoing conflict on local populations in the eastern part of the country, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Commander of the international forces within MONUSCO Lieutenant General Ulises Gomez, along with his senior staff, commended the“outstanding” efforts of the Jordanian personnel.
Their remarks came following participation in one of the Jordanian led aerial sorties, which, they said,“demonstrated a high level of professionalism, readiness, and operational competence.”
As part of its humanitarian mission, the unit has also provided advanced medical and logistical support through its field medical centre to land convoys operating within its area of responsibility.
These efforts have“significantly” enhanced the international forces' capacity to meet humanitarian and security demands.
The“Congo 1” helicopter unit marks Jordan's first ever aviation deployment in a UN peacekeeping mission and is considered a regional first in terms of the nature and history of its involvement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment