Jordanian Helicopter Unit 'Congo 1' Continues Operations In Eastern DRC

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's helicopter unit“Congo 1” has continued to“successfully” carry out a range of aerial and ground missions in recent weeks, in support of the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).

These operations are aimed at alleviating the impact of ongoing conflict on local populations in the eastern part of the country, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Commander of the international forces within MONUSCO Lieutenant General Ulises Gomez, along with his senior staff, commended the“outstanding” efforts of the Jordanian personnel.

Their remarks came following participation in one of the Jordanian led aerial sorties, which, they said,“demonstrated a high level of professionalism, readiness, and operational competence.”

As part of its humanitarian mission, the unit has also provided advanced medical and logistical support through its field medical centre to land convoys operating within its area of responsibility.

These efforts have“significantly” enhanced the international forces' capacity to meet humanitarian and security demands.

The“Congo 1” helicopter unit marks Jordan's first ever aviation deployment in a UN peacekeeping mission and is considered a regional first in terms of the nature and history of its involvement.