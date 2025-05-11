Prime Minister Receives Written Message From Austria's Chancellor

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a written message from the Federal Chancellor of the Republic of Austria HE Christian Stocker, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.



Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received the message during his meeting on Sunday with the Ambassador of the Republic of Austria to the State of Qatar HE Erika Bernhard.