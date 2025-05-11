403
Ooredoo Qatar Empowers Businesses With Secure, Sovereign Cloud Offering To Propel Business Growth, Innovation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ooredoo Qatar has announced the launch of its innovative sovereign cloud solution, 'Ooredoo Cloud'.
Through its Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) offerings, Ooredoo Qatar is set to support local businesses in their digital transformation journeys by prioritising security, control and data sovereignty while meeting cost-effectiveness.
In today's digital world, data security and regulatory compliance are top priorities. Ooredoo Cloud addresses these concerns by providing a secure environment for businesses to store, manage, and access critical data, all within the geographical boundaries of Qatar. This ensures complete adherence to data residency regulations and offers unparalleled peace of mind.
Thani Ali A al-Malki, chief business officer at Ooredoo Qatar, said:“As businesses in Qatar and the region continue to evolve, the demand for trusted, flexible and secure cloud infrastructure is more critical than ever. Our enhanced cloud services are tailored to meet these needs, providing businesses with the tools necessary for growth and innovation. This initiative not only supports Qatar National Vision 2030 by fostering a knowledge-based economy but also positions Ooredoo as the partner of choice for ICT and cloud solutions.”
Key features of the new Ooredoo Cloud include self-service portals for configuring and managing virtual resources, automated backups, and robust disaster recovery options. Businesses can benefit from customisable virtual server environments that support a variety of applications and workloads. The service also includes end-to-end management and monitoring services, ensuring that businesses can focus on strategic objectives rather than IT management.
Ooredoo's commitment to enhancing its cloud services is part of a broader strategy to position Qatar as a leader in ICT and cloud solutions, providing comprehensive support for the nation's thriving digital ecosystem.
The announcement follows Ooredoo's recent initiatives aimed at boosting digital transformation in Qatar, including partnerships with leading technology firms and ongoing investment in its data centre capabilities.
