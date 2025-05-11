Mother's Day: Poonam Pandey, Madhurima Tuli And Nyrraa M Banerji Share Heartfelt Messages

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Reality stars Poonam Pandey, Madhurima Tuli and Nyrraa M Banerji are celebrating Mother's Day. shared that the bond between her and her mother is beyond the judgement, and speaks of struggle, growth and resilience.

Poonam told IANS,“A lot of people assume the bond between me and my mom isn't perfect but the truth is, it's beyond beautiful. What we share is deep, unshakable, and built on years of quiet strength, sacrifice, and unconditional love...There's so much the world doesn't see moments of struggle, growth, and resilience that only my mother truly understands. Her support is my backbone, and as a family, we've faced everything hand in hand. That's the kind of bond no judgment can break”.

Her 'Bigg Boss' fellow contestants, Madhurima and Nyrraa also shared heartfelt messages for their mothers.

Nyrraa said,“Well, as far as mothers are concerned, literally how much you say for them, it is always going to be less. Their contributions in our lives are simply unmatchable and that's the beauty of the bond. The relationship between a mother and a child is always 9 months more than any relationship in the world and that's enough to define it. In my case, I have been blessed to have a supportive mother who's always believed in me, even during times when I didn't believe in myself”.

She further mentioned,“She's my biggest cheerleader, my biggest inspiration and source of strength. I know for a fact that even when the world is crashing around me, the moment I come to mom, things start getting better. From supporting and backing my ambitions to being there for me even when I made not-so-good decisions, she's been with me through all. As a daughter, I can only try and give back the same amount of love to her which she's given me but at the end of the day, a mother's love can never really be reciprocated”.

“She is indeed my biggest blessing. Wishing her a very happy mothers' day and wishing every beautiful mother on this planet a very happy mothers' day. You all are the ultimate rockstars”, she added.

Madhurima saif that for every child, the relationship with their mother has to be the most special one and in her case also, it is not any different. She called her mother, the biggest blessing of her life.

She said,“I feel grateful for having her every day, every moment in life. Throughout my entire life, I have learnt everything from her. From childhood to now, whatever I am today, it is a by-product and result of her guidance. However, one thing that I really learnt from her and has helped me become a better person is the art of sacrifice. My mother made me realize what sacrifice looks like and how important it is when it comes to your family”.

“A lot of things, which she sacrificed in her lifetime and which she wasn't able to do, she saw those dreams through me and empowered me in that direction. So if I have to talk about just one specific thing, it has to be the art of sacrifice which I have learnt from my mother. She's the strongest woman I know and is my pillar of strength. Wishing every mom in this beautiful world a very Happy Mothers' Day from my end”, she added.