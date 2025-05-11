403
Ukraine Ceasefire Ends, Zelenskyy Calls for Longer Truce
(MENAFN) A 72-hour ceasefire in Ukraine, which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, came to an end at midnight Moscow time.
The ceasefire, which commenced on May 8, was proclaimed by Putin on April 28 'for humanitarian reasons' to align with the Victory Day celebrations.
Ukraine promptly dismissed the temporary cessation of hostilities, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy advocating for a more extended 30-day ceasefire.
During a summit in Kyiv on May 10, leaders from France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine released a joint statement calling for an “immediate, full, and unconditional” ceasefire, which they hoped would take effect on May 12.
Zelenskyy criticized the Russian ceasefire as insufficiently long, pushing for a more extended pause to facilitate diplomatic discussions.
