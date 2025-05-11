Rakul Preet Singh Thanks Mother-In-Law For Raising The Man ‘She Gets To Share Her Life With’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) This Mother's Day, Rakul Preet Singh shared a heartwarming tribute to her mother-in-law, thanking her for raising the person she now gets to share her life with.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, the actress expressed her deep love and gratitude for two extraordinary women in her life-her mother and mother-in-law. Rakul began by reflecting on the unwavering love and sacrifices of her own mother. Describing her as her "first home" and "biggest support," Rakul expressed admiration for her mother's strength, patience, and the sacrifices she made for her. The Thank God actress also paid a special tribute to her mother-in-law, thanking her for raising the man she now shares her life with. Rakul acknowledged how lucky she felt to have not just one, but two amazing mothers in her life, describing the love she shares with both women as irreplaceable.

For the caption, Rakul wrote,“Happy Mother's Day to two incredible women. To my mom-thank you for being my first home, my biggest support, and the strongest woman I know. Your love, patience, and sacrifices have shaped every part of who I am. I am endlessly grateful for you, today and always. To my mother-in-law-thank you for raising the wonderful person I get to share my life with. Your kindness, warmth, and the way you welcomed me with open arms mean more than words can say. I'm so lucky to have not just one, but two amazing moms in my life. Happy Mother's Day-forever grateful, forever loving you both.”

The actress's post was accompanied by a series of beautiful photos with her mother and mother-in-law, showcasing the love, warmth, and happiness shared between them.

On Mother's Day, celebrities from Bollywood and television took to social media to express their love and gratitude to the women who have shaped their lives. Stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boney Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Sonam Kapoor, Esha Deol, Nimrat Kaur, Shilpa Shetty, and many others shared heartfelt tributes to their mothers.