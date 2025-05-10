TN: Traffic Diversions On ECR Ahead Of PMK's Vanniyar Youth Conference Today

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 11 (IANS) The Tambaram City Police in Tamil Nadu have announced temporary traffic diversions along East Coast Road (ECR) in view of the Chithirai Full Moon Vanniyar Youth Conference organised by the PMK on Sunday.

The event is scheduled to take place at Thiruvidanthai near Mahabalipuram. To ensure public safety and smooth flow of vehicles, the diversions will be implemented from noon to 10 p.m.

A large turnout is expected for the conference, prompting police to re-route vehicles heading towards the venue and nearby areas.

As per the revised traffic plan, vehicles departing from Chennai city and heading towards Mamallapuram will be diverted at the Akkarai junction. These vehicles will be rerouted via KK Salai, Sholinganallur junction, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), and Padur, before joining Kovalam Road to reach their destination.

Meanwhile, vehicles from southern regions such as Puducherry and Cuddalore are advised to avoid the ECR stretch entirely. Instead, they must take the Tindivanam-Chengalpattu route to access Thiruvidanthai and the surrounding areas.

In addition to traffic changes, police have imposed restrictions on the use of loudspeakers and slogan shouting from vehicles en route to the event.

Authorities have warned that any violations of these orders will attract strict legal action under relevant sections of the law.

A senior police officer said,“These measures are necessary to maintain public order, avoid traffic congestion, and ensure the safety of participants and local residents. We urge motorists to plan their travel accordingly and follow all traffic advisories.”

Signboards indicating diversions have been placed at key junctions, and police personnel will be deployed along the route to guide motorists. The public has been requested to extend full cooperation and comply with the instructions to ensure hassle-free movement. The police further assured that all necessary steps are being taken to prevent any untoward incidents during the event.