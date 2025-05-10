Joint Statement By Leaders Of France, Germany, Poland, United Kingdom, And Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The leaders of France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine adopted a joint statement following their meeting in Kyiv on May 10.

As published on the website of the President of Ukraine , Ukrinform provides the full text of the document:

“On Saturday, May 10, 2025, the leaders of France, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom and Ukraine met in Kyiv.

“They agreed that starting Monday, May 12, there should be a full and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days.

“They concurred that an unconditional ceasefire by definition cannot be subject to any conditions. If Russia calls for such conditions, this can only be considered as an effort to prolong the war and undermine diplomacy.

“They demanded that the ceasefire must be comprehensive – in the air, at sea, and on land.

“They underlined that it requires effective monitoring, which could be successfully implemented in close coordination with the United States.

“They agreed that the ceasefire should last for at least 30 days to create room for diplomacy. During this period, diplomatic work should focus on outlining the security, political and humanitarian foundations of peace.

“They welcomed that the call for a ceasefire and meaningful negotiations is supported by both Europe and the United States.

“They underlined the crucial importance of strengthening Ukraine's Defence and Security Forces as the primary guarantee of Ukraine's sovereignty and security. A key element of security guarantees to Ukraine should also be a reassurance force (Contingent).

“They agreed that if Russia refuses a full and unconditional ceasefire, stronger sanctions should be applied to its banking and energy sectors, targeting fossil fuels, oil and the shadow fleet.

“They agreed to pass a strong 17th EU sanctions package and to coordinate it with sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom and Norway, as well as by the United States.

“They agreed to continue working on the effective use of frozen Russian assets and to discuss this at the next G7 summit.

“They expressed their readiness to further strengthen Ukraine's defence, especially the Ukrainian army. This should include funding defence resilience and investment in arms production in both Ukraine and in European countries in the framework of joint projects.”

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the morning of May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and the Prime Ministers of the UK and Poland, Keir Starmer and Donald Tusk, arrived in Kyiv.

Photo: Office of the President