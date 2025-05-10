Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OIC Welcomes Pakistan, India Ceasefire Deal


2025-05-10 07:06:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 10 (KUNA) -- The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed on Saturday the ceasefire deal reached between Pakistan and India.
In a statement, OIC called on the international community to exert more efforts to ensure a dialogue between the two countries takes place and reach a lasting solution.
The organization also hoped that the agreement would contribute to enhancing security and stability in South of Asia.
The organization also affirmed on OIC's stance in reaching a just solution to the Jammu and Kashmir issue that would ensure security and stability to the region. (end)
