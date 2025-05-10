403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OIC Welcomes Pakistan, India Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 10 (KUNA) -- The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed on Saturday the ceasefire deal reached between Pakistan and India.
In a statement, OIC called on the international community to exert more efforts to ensure a dialogue between the two countries takes place and reach a lasting solution.
The organization also hoped that the agreement would contribute to enhancing security and stability in South of Asia.
The organization also affirmed on OIC's stance in reaching a just solution to the Jammu and Kashmir issue that would ensure security and stability to the region. (end)
fn
In a statement, OIC called on the international community to exert more efforts to ensure a dialogue between the two countries takes place and reach a lasting solution.
The organization also hoped that the agreement would contribute to enhancing security and stability in South of Asia.
The organization also affirmed on OIC's stance in reaching a just solution to the Jammu and Kashmir issue that would ensure security and stability to the region. (end)
fn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment