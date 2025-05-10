Ashley Poklar Joins Legacy Makers TV To Share Insights On Advocacy, Purpose-Driven Leadership, And Creating Your Path

FL, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ashley Poklar, PhD, and Clinical Director at the Sentinel Foundation, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on protecting vulnerable youth, integrating personal values into leadership, and building a life of impact by embracing discomfort and authenticity.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Poklar explores how early experiences may shape us but don't have to define us-and how sustained action, intentional parenting, and collaboration can rewrite outcomes for at-risk youth. She invites viewers to lead with values, create new roads, and ask the most powerful question: what can I do today?“Take the road less travelled; hell, create your own!” said Poklar.Ashley's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

Ashley Poklar

Legacy Makers TV

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.