Melissa And Shane Underwood Join Legacy Makers TV To Share Insights On Building A Legacy Through Grit And Growth

FL, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Melissa and Shane Underwood, entrepreneurs and owners of Gulfcoast Driveshaft, are set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where they will share insights on overcoming obstacles, taking bold risks, and building a thriving family business rooted in passion and perseverance.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In their episode, the Underwoods will explore how they turned ambition into action, scaled a niche business into a global brand, and created a multigenerational legacy. They break down the importance of resilience, mentorship, and embracing discomfort to fuel lasting success."Get up and make things happen – comfort is the killer of passion and success," said the Underwoods.Melissa and Shane's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

