Nuggets, Cavaliers Take Semifinal Leads
(MENAFN) The Denver Nuggets narrowly defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-104 in overtime to secure a 2-1 advantage in the NBA Western Conference semifinals on Friday.
Playing at Ball Arena, Jamal Murray tallied 27 points for the Nuggets, while Nikola Jokic contributed significantly with 20 points and 16 rebounds.
On the Thunder's side, Jalen Williams notched 32 points, Chet Holmgren delivered 18 points and 16 rebounds, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 18 points along with 13 rebounds.
In the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Cleveland Cavaliers triumphed in Game 3 against the Indiana Pacers 126-104, taking a 2-1 lead in the series.
The matchup, hosted at Gainbridge Fieldhouse by the Pacers, saw Cavaliers standout Donovan Mitchell top all scorers with 43 points and 9 rebounds.
Jarrett Allen chipped in 19 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the visitors, while Evan Mobley contributed 18 points and 13 rebounds.
For the Pacers, Bennedict Mathurin recorded 23 points, and Pascal Siakam finished with 18 points.
