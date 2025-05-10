China Eyes "Steady" Ties with Europe, Counts on Slovakia's Role

(MENAFN) While in Moscow for Victory Day commemorations, Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a series of bilateral meetings, reaffirming China's support for several nations and expressing interest in enhanced cooperation.



According to a Chinese government statement, President Xi assured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of China's continued backing for Venezuela's national sovereignty and "social stability." The two leaders also discussed increasing joint efforts to enhance cooperation. In response, Maduro conveyed Venezuela's desire to strengthen collaboration in sectors like trade, energy, agriculture, and science and technology.



Separately, Xi conveyed China’s readiness to "deepen strategic communication, increase mutual support, and strengthen cooperation in trade and investment with Serbia" during a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. Xi also indicated China's willingness to continue supporting relevant project development in Serbia. Vucic reiterated Serbia's "firm commitment" to the one-China principle, affirming that Taiwan is "an inalienable part of" China.

During discussions with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, both leaders emphasized the importance of strengthening cooperation in various areas, including international affairs. Xi expressed China's "firm support" for Cuba in defending its national sovereignty, "opposing external interference and blockade, and supporting Cuba's economic and social development." Diaz-Canel expressed Havana's gratitude for Beijing's "long-term strong support for Cuba's economic and social development"and reaffirmed his support for the one-China policy.



In a meeting with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Xi advocated for a "steady" and "long-term" development of China-Europe relations, expressing hope for Slovakia's active role in this process. Fico voiced his support for the one-China policy and acknowledged China's position and involvement in matters such as the Ukraine conflict and the Middle East.

