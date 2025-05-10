Merritt Acquires Magnum Trailer & Equipment: Expanding Capabilities Across Aluminum Truck Accessories And More

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Magnum Trailer & Equipment's Truck Accessories division is known for its rugged, aluminum moose guards and modular front-end protection systems designed for Class 8 trucks. This division will integrate closely with Merritt Aluminum Products to create a complete front-to-back aluminum solution for customers in the heavy-duty trucking industry.

"This acquisition reinforces our strategic vision to deliver the best aluminum products in the market by combining the strengths of both organizations," said Taylor Merritt, CEO of Merritt Companies. "It's about creating more value for our customers, expanding innovation, and honoring the shared values that make both companies successful."

Key Benefits of the Acquisition Include:



A Broader, Stronger Product Portfolio

From rugged front-end guards to smartly engineered storage solutions, the combined product line delivers unmatched coverage and versatility for heavy and light-duty truck customers.



Expanded Customer Support & Distribution Network

Customers will benefit from improved access to products and faster, more responsive service across a wider geographic footprint.



Accelerated Innovation & Engineering Power

By uniting engineering teams and resources, the acquisition fuels cutting-edge product development and faster go-to-market timelines.



One Unified Commitment to Excellence

Our shared focus on quality, performance, and customer satisfaction continues to drive every decision we make-together, we're even stronger.

Technology Synergy & Operational Efficiencies

The integration opens new doors for shared technologies, optimized supply chains, and breakthrough design innovation across all business divisions.

All divisions of Magnum Trailer & Equipment will retain their unique strengths while gaining access to additional resources and support. The Truck Accessories division will see the closest collaboration with Merritt Aluminum Products due to the highly complementary nature of their product offerings.

"The acquisition of Magnum by Merritt brings an exciting new chapter for Magnum. Our values align well, and our product lines complement each other. We look forward to driving growth strategically together," said Andrew Taylor, CEO of Magnum Trailer & Equipment.

"This acquisition is not only strategic, but also personal," said Taylor Merritt. "Our family's roots are in the Pacific Northwest, where our company was founded nearly 75 years ago. We've long served both the PNW and Western Canada, and it feels like a homecoming to now welcome Magnum Trailer & Equipment, located in beautiful British Columbia, into our family."

He added, "In fact, our family has had a cabin in British Columbia since the 1960s, and we've spent countless vacations there. So, this connection goes far beyond business, it's deeply personal. It also helps that I've developed a strong personal and professional relationship with Magnum's CEO, Andrew, dating back to 2019. We share similar values, a commitment to craftsmanship, and a vision for what this industry can be. Together, we are stronger, and our customers will be the ultimate beneficiaries."

For more information, contact John Slavik, President – 303-287-3275

[email protected]

SOURCE Merritt Companies