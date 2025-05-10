Harshvardhan Rane Slams Pakistani Actress Mawra Hocane’S Irresponsible, Uninformed Remarks On India

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) After declining to step down from the cast of 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2', actor Harshvardhan Rane, has responded to the“hateful remarks” of the Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane.

The actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram on Saturday, and shared the actress's statement, in which she wrote,“Strongly condemn India's cowardly attack on Pakistan.. Innocent civilians have lost their lives.. May Allah protect us all.. may sense prevail.. Ya Allah ho Ya Hafizo”.

Responding to the same, the actor wrote,“I respect all artists and humans of this country, that country, kenya and even Mars, but this kind of derogatory remarks about my country by anyone is unpardonable. I'm okay with losing out on followers on instagram, but won't allow anyone to walk over the pride and upbringing. Standing by your country is good, but disrespectful, hateful remarks about other country is not (sic)”.

Pakistan has been trying to set an international narrative in the wake of the ongoing escalations between the two nuclear armed states. Islamabad has been using its civil administration and influential names to set the narrative, and Mawra Hocane's carefully constructed social media statement, using“India's cowardly attack on Pakistan” is aligned with the narrative building.

In the fresh escalations, Pakistan has explicitly targeted civilian areas in India. India, on its part, has been very measured in its response, as the country destroyed 3 air bases of Pakistan. India reiterated its stance for de-escalation provided Islamabad respects de-escalations, and conveyed the same to Islamabad and the international community in its press-briefing on Saturday.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Harshvardhan declined to be a part of 'Sanam Teri Kasam 2' if the producers go ahead with the same cast.

The actor took to the Stories section of his Instagram on Saturday, and wrote,“While I am grateful for the experience however as things stand, and after reading the direct comments made about my country, I have made a decision to respectfully decline to be a part of 'Sanam Teri Kasam' part 2 if there is any possibility of the previous cast being repeated”.

The actor referred to the casting of Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane in the film, and her fans being drawn to the actor's Instagram after the two nuclear armed nations launched escalations.

