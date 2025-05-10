Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Tree-Planting Campaign Held In Baku With Participation Of Leyla Aliyeva And Arzu Aliyeva

2025-05-10 05:07:31
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A tree-planting campaign was held on May 10 on a vacant land plot along the Zigh highway in Baku's Surakhani district, with the participation of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, Azernews reports.

Dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's birth, the campaign saw the active involvement of IDEA volunteers and support from the Baku Landscaping Service. A total of 1,000 olive trees were planted, alongside landscaping works to enhance the area. To ensure sustainable irrigation and avoid water wastage, a drip irrigation system is planned for the site.

This initiative marked the final stage of the greening efforts along the Zigh–Airport highway, as part of a broader series of ongoing tree-planting campaigns.

As part of the event, information was also shared about the website and social media platforms of the“Our Kitchen” social project, initiated by Leyla Aliyeva. The project aims to deliver hot meals to low-income families and individuals in need, creating a supportive and compassionate environment while fostering solidarity in society. Since its launch,“Our Kitchen” volunteers have provided hot meals to hundreds of thousands of people in Baku and surrounding areas, offering not only nourishment but also warmth and hope.

MENAFN10052025000195011045ID1109531367

