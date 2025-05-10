403
France, Poland Sign Strategic Deal
(MENAFN) French Leader Emmanuel Macron and Polish Premier Donald Tusk on Friday inked a fresh strategic alliance agreement in the northeastern French city of Nancy, with the goal of enhancing collaboration in defense, energy, and industrial independence.
Calling the Franco-Polish relationship an "alliance of the heart," Macron said the pact signifies a pivotal moment in bilateral ties and demonstrates a mutual dedication to a more resilient and self-reliant Europe.
"We are building an irreversible solidarity based on trust forged through crises, especially over recent years," Macron stated during a shared press briefing with Tusk after the accord was formalized.
The treaty incorporates a mutual defense and support provision, reinforcing existing commitments within NATO and the European Union, while also advocating for increased European strategic independence.
Macron noted that the deal would help speed up joint funding in Europe’s defense manufacturing capacity, including weapons and ammunition production.
"We want to build a truly integrated defense partnership," he remarked.
"This does not replace NATO or the European Union, it strengthens them," he further emphasized.
He also supported the creation of a European defense framework within NATO, stressing that Europe needs to assume more responsibility for its own protection amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. involvement.
