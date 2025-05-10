India-Pakistan Conflict: Are Schools, Airports Closed Or Opened Today? Check State-Wise List

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan, some district administrations released orders regarding opening and closing of schools, time of shopping malls among others.

Punjab's Mohali on Friday directed the closure of cinema halls and shopping malls from sunset to sunrise (8 pm to 6 am) till further orders.

2. The government has extended the closure of 24 airports like Chandigarh, Srinagar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Pathanko, Bikaner, Leh, Porbander and others, across the country till 5:29 am on May 15, which was initially till May 10.

3. All educational institutions in Panchkula are closed on Saturday.

4. Jammu and Kashmir has shut down schools, colleges, universities today.

5. Schools in Faridabad are closed today, reports said.

6. The Haryana government has cancelled the leaves of all personnel from police, health and fire services departments.

7. Numerous private schools in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal have announced advance summer vacation and shut down instead of their earlier scheduled dates in light of the prevailing situation.

8. According to RBI, banks will remain closed on May 10, 2025, since it is the second Saturday of the month.

Blasts heard in Srinagar

Blasts were heard in Srinagar city on Saturday morning, hours after the Indian military thwarted drone attacks by Pakistan at numerous places late last night, PTI reported. According to officials, they were heard near vital installations, including the airport. As soon as they were heard, sirens went off in the city.

The Indian Premier League (IPL), which showcases top players from around the world and attracts hundreds of millions of TV viewers, was paused with immediate effect, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated. On Friday, it has suspended IPL for one week, AP reported.

“Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders,” the BCCI said in a statement.