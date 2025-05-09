IBTA INVESTOR ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces That Ibotta, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm ofannounces that purchasers or acquirers of Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA) publicly traded securities pursuant and/or traceable to Ibotta's registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Ibotta's initial public offering (“IPO”) held on or around April 18, 2024, have until Monday, June 16, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Ibotta class action lawsuit. Captioned Fortune v. Ibotta, Inc., No. 25-cv-01213 (D. Colo.), the Ibotta class action lawsuit charges Ibotta and certain of Ibotta's top executives and directors, as well as the underwriters of the IPO, with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at ... .

CASE ALLEGATIONS : Ibotta purports to be a technology company that allows consumer packaged goods brands to deliver digital promotions to millions of consumers through its network called the Ibotta Performance Network. According to the complaint, in its IPO, Ibotta sold 2.5 million shares at $88.00 per share.

The Ibotta class action lawsuit alleges that the IPO's offering documents were materially false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Ibotta did not properly warn investors of the risks concerning Ibotta's contract with The Kroger Co.; (ii) Kroger's contract was at-will, and Ibotta failed to warn investors that a large client could cancel its contract with Ibotta without warning; and (iii) despite providing a detailed explanation of the terms of Ibotta's contract with Walmart Inc., there was not a single warning of the at-will nature of Kroger's contract.

As of the close of trading on April 17, 2025, Ibotta securities have traded significantly lower than the IPO price of $88.00 per share, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS : The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Ibotta publicly traded securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the IPO to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Ibotta class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Ibotta class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Ibotta class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Ibotta class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases – more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP

J.C. Sanchez, Jennifer N. Caringal

655 W. Broadway, Suite 1900, San Diego, CA 92101

800-449-4900

...