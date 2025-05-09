Indie Vegas Film Festival 2025 Blends Film & Fun In The Heart Of North Las Vegas

Indie Vegas Film Festival 2025

Indie Vegas Film Festival

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The second annual Indie Vegas Film Festival was held at the“Galaxy Theatres Cannery” located within the Cannery Casino Hotel in North Las Vegas. The four day event began on Thursday, April 24th, and continued through Sunday, April 27th. This year's festival drew a large crowd of gifted filmmakers, whose works were screened in two theatres for the duration of the festival.“The festival was fun and exciting, and the location was perfect”, said Jon Gursha, Festival Director. The festival featured an opening night kick-off party at the hotel casino. Local and international filmmakers enjoyed the sociable atmosphere and networked while enjoying the Las Vegas nightlife.“We were thrilled by the positive responses we received from everyone who attended”, added Jon Gursha. The festival featured over 200 films, with shorts and full-length feature films from all genres. Additionally, the festival held a closing-night awards party.“We presented over 100 awards this year to filmmakers and screenwriters”, said Peter Greene, Program Director.“The after party was a super-fun event for filmmakers to celebrate their successes”, added Peter Greene. To view the complete film festival schedule, program, and awards please visit the official festival website at indievegasfilmfestival.

The following are some of the highlighted films from the festival:

"BEAR BROOK", Directed by Tony Fanini; "CLIMATE BROS", Directed by Ryan Reznick; "DEAR HOPE,", Directed by Tony Sylvester; "DRAFTED 2035", Directed by Ronald Hanson; "FAITHLESS", Directed by Patrick Lazzara; "FOOLPROOF", Directed by Sean Swaby; "FRANK", Directed by Todd Ciske; "FRITCHI MANOR", Directed by Jermaine Alexander; "GAVIN'S ADVENTURES", Directed by Fiona Lincke; "HAUNTS BEFORE VEGAS", Directed by John Gross; "ICE BREATH", Directed by Leonard Alecu; "INTERWOVEN", Directed by Dawn Carpenter; "LOST HAVEN", Directed by Marisol Diaz; "LOVE & GUNS MAFIA TALES", Directed by Darko Djeric; "MOTHER OF FASCIA", Directed by Ales Urbanczik; "SEARCH", Directed by John Magee; "Tastes like Christmas", Screenplay by Tom Anastasi; "THE JUNKY WARRIOR", Directed by Kay Rocknroll Brown and James Edward Todd; "THE LAST SHIFT", Directed by Juan Morales; "THE SANCTUARY", Directed by Maynard Bagang and "THE WORLD OF JAMES GAGME", Directed by Lon Takiguchi.

Indie Vegas Film Festival is an independent film festival based in Las Vegas, NV. Indie Vegas showcases films from around the world for independent filmmakers. Indie Vegas is a platform for independent filmmakers bringing together the filmmaking community of Las Vegas and Nevada. The Indie Vegas Film Festival was founded by Jon Gursha, Festival Director. Indie Vegas Film Festival is a registered trademark, Indie Vegas Film Festival®, a registered trademark. For more information, please visit indievegasfilmfestival

