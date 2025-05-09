Ukraine's Shmyhal, UK's Lammy Discuss Frontline Situation, Bilateral Cooperation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy have discussed the ongoing situation on the front lines and the development of bilateral strategic cooperation.

According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal shared details of the meeting on Facebook .

He said that during their meeting in Lviv, he and Lammy talked about advancing the bilateral strategic partnership outlined in the century-long agreement recently signed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Shmyhal expressed his gratitude to the United Kingdom for its strong support across all sectors.

"We discussed the situation at the front. Despite public statements, Russia is not adhering to any ceasefire. The enemy continues offensive operations and shelling of peaceful cities. We urge our partners to increase pressure on Russia to make it accept a 30-day ceasefire," Shmyhal said.

He stressed that sanctions remain an effective tool for pressuring the aggressor.

"I thanked the UK for announcing the largest sanctions package targeting Russia's shadow fleet. We also appreciate their participation in the ERA initiative, which enables funds generated from frozen Russian assets to be directed toward Ukraine's needs and Armed Forces," Shmyhal said.

"The United Kingdom remains our reliable ally. We are grateful to the British government and people for their unwavering support," he concluded.

Shmyhal, Kallas discuss Ukraine's defense needs, frontline situation

Shmyhal also met in Lviv with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, to discuss Ukraine's defense needs and the situation on the battlefield.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Facebook