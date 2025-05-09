Abu Dhabi Deepens Global Innovation Ties With San Francisco Expansion

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Abu Dhabi Investment Office has announced the expansion of its San Francisco office, aiming to bolster the emirate's economic clusters and facilitate global innovation, particularly in the healthcare sector. This move is part of a broader strategy to position Abu Dhabi as a central hub for health technology and related industries.

The San Francisco office, situated in a region renowned for its advancements in health tech, biotech, and venture capital, will serve as a conduit for promoting Abu Dhabi's streamlined clinical validation and regulatory pathways. This initiative is designed to attract global innovators seeking efficient routes to market in the healthcare domain.

A significant component of this strategy is the Health, Endurance, Longevity, and Medicine cluster, launched in April 2025 by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development in collaboration with ADIO and the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. HELM is projected to contribute approximately $25.6 billion to Abu Dhabi's GDP by 2045, create around 30,000 new jobs, and attract investments totaling $11.5 billion.

ADIO's expansion in San Francisco is not an isolated endeavor. The office is part of a network of international outposts established in key global cities, including New York, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Beijing, Seoul, and Tel Aviv. These offices are instrumental in facilitating connections between Abu Dhabi and international markets, promoting investment opportunities, and supporting global innovators in establishing a presence in the emirate.

In addition to its international outreach, ADIO has been actively forging partnerships to enhance its investment ecosystem. A notable collaboration is with the Export-Import Bank of the United States , focusing on sectors such as critical minerals, telecommunications, and emerging technologies. This partnership aims to strengthen trade ties and support small- and medium-sized enterprises in both regions.

See also CICC Strengthens Global Reach with Dubai and Southeast Asia Push

ADIO has expanded the scope of its ventures fund, initially established under the Ghadan 21 accelerator programme. The fund now participates in Series B and beyond financing rounds, invests in established regional and global funds, and collaborates with global accelerators. This expansion is designed to support the growth and scaling of innovation-focused companies within Abu Dhabi.

Strategic partnerships have also been formed with global entities such as Fosun International and Faraday Future. Fosun's collaboration with ADIO aims to accelerate the expansion of its subsidiaries into Abu Dhabi, focusing on sectors like wealth management, fintech, and healthcare innovation. Faraday Future, on the other hand, is exploring opportunities for electric vehicle production in the emirate, aligning with Abu Dhabi's Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry cluster.

In the realm of artificial intelligence, ADIO has partnered with OurCrowd to launch Integrated Data Intelligence Ltd , a technical excellence hub in Abu Dhabi. This initiative is part of a $60 million investment by OurCrowd to expand its operations in the emirate, aiming to commercialize AI for business applications.

ADIO's collaboration with Gradiant, a water and wastewater solutions company, underscores its commitment to environmental innovation. Gradiant's new EMEA headquarters and global innovation centre in Abu Dhabi will focus on developing and commercializing new water treatment technologies, contributing to the emirate's sustainability goals.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?