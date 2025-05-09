EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Alzchem Group AG: Annual General Meeting approves 50% dividend increase to EUR 1.80 and re-election of Supervisory Board members

Trostberg, May 9, 2025 – The shareholders of Alzchem Group AG, a globally active specialty chemicals company, approved all items on the agenda put to a vote at the Annual General Meeting with a large majority. Among other things, it was resolved to distribute a dividend of EUR 1.80 per share, representing an increase of 50% over the previous year. Based on the consolidated net income attributable to shareholders of EUR 54.1 million, the payout ratio is thus 33.6%. Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of Alzchem Group AG:“We can look back on a very successful fiscal year 2024, in which we met or even exceeded all forecasts. We are particularly pleased that our shareholders will also benefit from this in the form of a significantly higher dividend. Together with the considerable increase in the share price, we were able to generate substantial added value for our shareholders over the past twelve months. In addition to our dividend policy, there is also continuity in the composition of the Supervisory Board, which means that Alzchem Group AG will continue to benefit from the extensive expertise of its members and that the constructive cooperation with the Management Board can continue seamlessly.” Mr. Markus Zöllner and Mr. Steve Röper were re-elected as members of the Supervisory Board for a term of three years, and Prof. Dr. Martina Heigl-Murauer and Dr. Caspar Freiherr von Schnurbein were re-elected for a term of four years. The discharge of the Management Board and Supervisory Board, the appointment of RSM Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Stuttgart, as auditor of the annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements and as auditor of the sustainability report, the approval of the remuneration report and the remuneration system for the members of the Management Board, and the remuneration of the Supervisory Board were also approved. The detailed voting results for the individual items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting can be downloaded from the company website at . About Alzchem Alzchem is an internationally leading specialty chemicals company that offers sustainable solutions to global challenges such as climate change, population growth, defense, and rising life expectancy. With its comprehensive product range, the company is often the market leader in profitable niche markets in diversified industries. It serves sectors such as human and animal nutrition and agriculture, for example, to efficiently meet the growing demand for food. In addition, its own pharmaceutical raw materials and creatine products support healthy aging. Alzchem is also active in the fields of renewable energies and fine chemicals, produces important raw materials for the defense industry, and guarantees consistently high independence and security of supply through its“Made in Germany” production. With around 1,700 employees at four locations in Germany, at a plant in Sweden, and at three sales companies in the US, China, and England, Alzchem generated sales of EUR 554.2 million and EBITDA of EUR 105.3 million in 2024.

