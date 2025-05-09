Jaipur: Cong Organises ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ To Honour Armed Forces For 'Operation Sindoor'

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 9 (IANS) In recognition of the Indian Armed Forces' successful execution of Operation Sindoor which targeted terror facilities in Pakistan as well as Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) on Friday organised a 'Jai Hind Yatra' from Congress Headquarters, Indira Gandhi Bhawan, to the Shaheed Smarak, here.

The march was held to honour the bravery and sacrifice of the Indian Armed Forces personnel and to boost their morale amid the current situation.

A large number of Congress leaders and workers participated in the yatra, including Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully , Congress MLAs, state office bearers, former Chairpersons and Vice-Chairpersons of Boards and Corporations, and leaders of frontal organisations.

At the Shaheed Smarak, Congress leaders paid floral tributes to the martyrs and offered a solemn salute to the nation's armed forces. The Congress Seva Dal presented a formal guard of honour to the martyrs as a mark of respect.

"This yatra is a tribute to the courage and commitment of our armed forces who continue to protect our nation with unmatched dedication. The Congress Party stands united with the Army and the people of India in these testing times," said Swarnim Chaturvedi, General Secretary and Media In-Charge, RPCC.

The Yatra was taken out under the leadership of Govind Singh Dotasra, President of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee to honor the valor and bravery of the Indian Army and to encourage the morale of the armed forces of the country, said Chaturvedi, adding that the Armed Forces has successfully taken action under Operation Sindoor against the terrorists involved in the killing of innocent citizens of the country.

The Indian Armed Forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India were planned and directed. These steps came in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.