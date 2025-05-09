Pyridine & Pyridine Derivatives Market Set To Hit USD 1139.72 Million By 2032, Driven By Agrochemical And Pharmaceutical Demand | Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising demand for eco-friendly solvents and catalysts in green chemistry applications, coupled with expanding use in rubber and dye industries, is fueling market growth. Austin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pyridine & Pyridine Derivatives Market Size was valued at USD 736.67 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1139.72 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.97% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Download PDF Sample of Pyridine & Pyridine Derivatives Market @ High Demand for Pyridine & Derivatives in Agrochemical and Pharmaceutical Sectors to Continue with Strengthened Demand from Expanding Industrial Applications and Sustainable Agriculture Practices In chemical terms, the pyridine & pyridine derivatives market is currently experiencing very high growth, owing to its increasing use across various industries, especially in agrochemical, pharmaceutical and food & beverage sectors. Compounds of beta picoline and alpha picoline are very important in the preparation of agrochemicals and pharmaceutical intermediates. Growing application of pyridine compounds in beauty & wellness products along with an environmentally friendly role in sustainable agriculture supports the market growth. According to the USDA, they have played a big role in enhancing the yields of the crops, which makes them even more appreciated in the realm of agriculture. American manufacturers such as Lonza Group, which have identified an increase in industry demands had already announced intentions to expand production capabilities in 2022. Government emphasis on sustainability and increasing health care needs also drive this trend. The US Pyridine & Pyridine Derivatives Market Size was valued at USD 128.77 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 206.70 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.40% from 2024 to 2032. The U.S. Pyridine & Pyridine Derivatives Market is steadily growing attributing to the growing applications of pyridine as an initial agent in agrochemical formulations and with its vitamin B3 derivatives in pharmaceutical products. Pyridine is an important building block aromatic compound with a variety of applications especially its usage in agriculture and potential for drug development supported by the US FDA, which further strengthens the market growth globally. Rising production and sustainable crop protection solutions are also supporting the market in general. Key Players:

Vertellus

Jubilant Ingrevia

Resonance Specialties

Red Sun Group

LONZA

BASF SE

Shandong Luba Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hubei Sanonda Co., Ltd.

Koei Chemical Company

Weifang Sunwin Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Shandong Xinhua Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Huaxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Puyang Huicheng Electronic Material Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Co., Ltd.

Chang Chun Group

Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co., Ltd.

Nova Molecular Technologies

Seidler Chemical Co., Inc.

Toronto Research Chemicals VIVAN Life Sciences Pyridine & Pyridine Derivatives Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 736.67 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 1139.72 Million CAGR CAGR of 4.97% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Product (Pyridine, Beta Picoline, Alpha Picoline, Gamma Picoline, Others)

. By End Use Industry (Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Food & Beverage, Others) Key Drivers . Rising use of pyridine in agrochemical formulations and active ingredients accelerates pyridine & pyridine derivatives market growth.

Evolving Consumer Trends Driving Growth in Pyridine & Pyridine Derivatives Market



Eco-friendly derivatives of pyridine are in demand for sustainable farming.

Use of pyridine derivatives in wellness and supplements.

Increase in demand of pyridine derivatives for food preservative.

Increased demand for clean-label pharmaceutical raw materials with pyridine intermediates Increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of pyridine products over its environment-friendly nature in industries.

By Product, Pyridine Dominated the Pyridine & Pyridine Derivatives Market in 2023 with a 41.01% Market Share

Pyridine is widely used as a raw material in many chemical reactions, especially for the synthesis of agrochemicals including pesticides and herbicides. It is also employed as a precursor in the production of drugs, particularly the synthesis of niacin (Vitamin B3) Moreover, pyridine derivatives, such as beta picoline, alpha picoline and gamma picoline are also becoming popular as intermediates in a number of chemical syntheses and in the electronics industry. Given the rising demand for agricultural productivity and advanced pharmaceutical profile products, pyridine segment will remain at the forefront.

By End Use , Agrochemicals Dominated the Pyridine & Pyridine Derivatives Market in 2023 with a 39% Market Share

Pyridine derivatives are important in the preparation of pesticides, herbicides and fungicides and are known as fields to improve crop yield. As the demand for food around the world continues to rise, their role in increasing agricultural productivity is becoming ever more significant. Moreover, the growth of the pharmaceutical industry, which uses different products of pyridine for drugs formulations (for instance, Vitamin B3 production) is another factor boosting the growth of the market. Though agrochemicals still remain the highest end-use sector, other end-use sectors such as electronics and food & beverage are also adding to the growth of overall market.

If You Need Any Customization on Pyridine & Pyridine Derivatives Market Report, I nquire Now @

Asia Pacific Dominated the Pyridine & Pyridine Derivatives Market In 2023, Holding A 48% Market Share.

The Asia Pacific region holds a dominant position in the Pyridine & Pyridine Derivatives Market owing to the large-scale manufacturing facilities, increasing demand of agriculture and also due to booming pharmaceutical industry. Pyridine derivatives have concentrated demand for agrochemical production from countries like India and China, which are vital in global agriculture. The region is experiencing rapid industrialization, supported by rising demand for crop protection chemicals which makes it a key region for market growth. Moreover, the rising pharmaceutical and food processing industries on these countries are additional boosting the pyridine-supported compounds demand. Thus, dominating the market during the forecast period.

North America Emerged as the Fastest Growing Region in Pyridine & Pyridine Derivatives Market with A Significant Growth Rate in The Forecast Period

The surging demand for pyridine derivatives in pharmaceutical applications is one of the major factors that is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period, particularly in the U.S. used to make niacin and other vitamin B derivatives, which are crucial drugs. Furthermore, the increasing need for pyridine-related agrochemicals followed by sustainable farming in the U.S. is predicted to boost sales in the region over the forecast period. The expansion in production of pyridine by companies including Lonza Group in U.S. is likely to drive regional market growth.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Pyridine & Pyridine Derivatives Market Segmentation, By Product

8. Pyridine & Pyridine Derivatives Market Segmentation, By End-Use

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practice

12. Conclusion

Read Our Trending Reports:

Pyridine Market - Global Research by 2032

Green Solvents Market Analysis by 2032

Bio Solvents Market Share & Forecast to 2032

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

CONTACT: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)