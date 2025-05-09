Dealflow Events Announces The Launch Of The Inaugural Dealflow Discovery Day On Nuclear Energy For May 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- DealFlow Events is proud to announce the launch of the inaugural DealFlow Discovery Day on Nuclear Energy event scheduled to take place on May 22, 2025, at the conveniently located Jay Suites, 515 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022.

The DealFlow Discovery Day on Nuclear Energy provides a forum for discovering new investment opportunities and exchanging ideas with industry stakeholders including utilities, financiers, site developers, technology providers, and government entities.

Owing to DealFlow's 20+ years of strong relationships with the investment community, the event is the ideal platform to connect with investors, share investment ideas, and delve into specific sectors and thematic opportunities.

The event is especially timely given the renaissance in the nuclear energy sector on the back of strong demand for clean energy and the energy-intensive operations of data centers and AI technologies. Recent landmark events include, (i) the US and India have entered into an agreement to design and build reactors in India; (ii) Amazon, Google and Meta have signed a pledge to triple global nuclear capacity by 2050; and (iii) A leading German nuclear technology association has called for restarting the country's reactors to supply safe and affordable energy.

With an insights-packed agenda and a time efficient format, the event shall feature speaker sessions with veteran thought leaders on a variety of pertinent industry issues, and presentations by top management of companies in the sector, where attendees shall gain a first-hand perspective on business models, sectoral opportunities and challenges, and avenues of future expansion. This platform provides a unique opportunity for CEOs and senior leadership teams to showcase their companies to professional investors.

The event shall also host two dedicated roundtable discussions with academicians, business and policy experts, and industry representatives on the following domains:

Will Small Modular Reactors Power the Future of AI and Data Centers?



Advantages including scalability and flexibility

Reduced build timelines

Enhanced energy resiliency via stable and continuous supply The importance of partnerships with public and private sectors

Evaluating the Investment Opportunity in Nuclear Energy



Understanding the complex landscape of financial, regulatory, and environmental challenges

How to position projects with significant capex for private investment

Assessing technological and operational risks Gaining public support and how to reduce opposition to nuclear

These highly informative and interactive sessions will provide a rare opportunity for investors and industry watchers to participate in state-of-the-art educational experiences and high-powered networking, all under one roof.

While enjoying breakfast, lunch, and refreshments, attendees will network directly with thought leaders, senior executives, and industry peers, fostering strong bonds within the nuclear energy space and closely associated sectors.

Qualified investors and analysts can reserve their place here:

Attendance is free for qualified investors and professional analysts.

Employees from service providers, government organizations, utilities, technology companies, industry stakeholders and the general public can purchase tickets at the following link:

