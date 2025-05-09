Focused Ion Beam Market To Reach USD 2.56 Billion By 2032 | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Focused Ion Beam Market Driven by increasing demand for precision material processing and failure analysis in the semiconductor and electronics industries Austin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focused Ion Beam Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider,“The Focused Ion Beam Market was valued at USD 1.37 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.56 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.23% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” Emerging Technologies and Industry Demands Powering FIB Market Growth The Focused Ion Beam (FIB) market is witnessing strong growth, due to recent advances in semiconductor technology, failure analysis and counterfeit analysis. FIB technology is of particular importance for the accurate material removal, circuit modification, or sample preparation for TEM from increasingly higher integrated and complex circuits. The increasing adoption of 5G, AI, and IoT devices is also increasing the demand of advanced semiconductor testing and fabrication solutions. The AI and automation incorporation on FIB system led to enhancement in defect finding speed and autonomous milling. The U.S. Focused Ion Beam Market is estimated to be USD 0.36 Billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.06%. Get a Sample Report of Focused Ion Beam Market Forecast @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.37 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.56 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.23% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type (Ga+ Liquid Metal, Gas Field, Plasma)

. By Application (Failure Analysis, Nanofabrication, Device Modification, Circuit Edit, Counterfeit Detection)

. By Vertical (Electronics & Semiconductor, Industrial Science, Bioscience, Material Science) Key Drivers . Advancing Focused Ion Beam Technology for Semiconductor Innovation Failure Analysis and Counterfeit Detection.

. Expanding Focused Ion Beam Applications in Nanotechnology Biomedical Research Quantum Computing and AI-Powered Automation.

Furthermore, the market space is growing with new application areas in 3D nanofabrication, quantum computing and biomaterials research. The renowned players in the American focused ion beam market are also providing FIB services, and services accounted for 50% share in the focused ion beam market. Increasing adoption of FIB systems in industries like defense, aerospace, and automotive for forensic analysis owing to the growing threat of counterfeit electronics is also driving the market. The ability to make tens micrometer-sized holes in arbitrary materials over areas exceeding 10 cm 2 and to perform material removal procedures with a high throughput over a large area without producing any charging artifacts using a plasma FIB, has further emphasized the importance of FIB in emerging technologies and advanced materials.

Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market Trends and Growth Insights by Type, Application, and Vertical

By Type

In 2023, Ga+ Liquid Metal FIB dominated the market with a 76.5% share, with used in the micro and semiconductors industry, in terms of application, that area occupied 43.7. Its very narrow ion beams and a large depth of field make it perfect for high resolution imaging, micro milling and deposition in academic and industrial fields.

Gas Field Ion Sources (GFIS) are projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, due to its high resolution, surface sensitivity, low sample damage. GFIS is proving popular for nanotechnology and in advanced semiconductor studies, backed by increasing expenditure on miniaturized parts.

By Application

In 2023, failure analysis led the Focused Ion Beam (FIB) market with a 37.4% share, driven by its critical role in semiconductor and electronics industries for defect detection, fault isolation, and material characterization. As devices scale down and ICs and MEMS/NEMS grow more complex, FIB-based failure analysis remains essential for ensuring reliability and optimizing product performance.

The nanofabrication segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, wing to its increasing use in quantum computing, photonics, and biomedical research. Accurate FIB Nano patterning is essential for pushing the boundaries of advanced materials development and nanotechnology.

By Vertical

In 2023, the Electronics & Semiconductor sector held a dominant 51.4% market share in the Focused Ion Beam (FIB) market, with strong growth expected from 2024 to 2032, With increasing complexity of integrated circuits (ICs), advanced packaging and Nano devices, there is an increasing demand for using the FIB system in failure analysis, circuit editing and material characterization. FIB plays a critical role for the reliability and performance of semiconductor devices. The emergence of AI, 5G, IoT, is fueling considerable investment, and Fabless semiconductor companies are expanding by outsourcing integrated photonic chip production creating additional FIB demand in the field of Nano-fabrication and quantum computing.

North America Leads and Asia Pacific Fastest Growing in Focused Ion Beam (FIB) market

In 2023, North America dominated the Focused Ion Beam (FIB) market with a 33.7% share, driven by the high concentration of leading semiconductor companies, research institutes, and nanotechnology centers. Major players like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Intel, and IBM, along with NASA and top universities, utilize FIB systems for failure analysis, circuit modification, and material research, particularly in aerospace, defense, and space-related nanofabrication. North America's dominance is also supported by its key role in the aerospace and defense sectors, where FIB is essential for counterfeit detection and microelectronics analysis.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the progress in semiconductor manufacturing, consumer electronics and nanotechnology, among others, and TSMC, Samsung and SMIC are among the leading companies at the forefront. Growing adoption of FIB in AI, 5G, and electric vehicle (EV) across the globe and public initiatives in China and India are also factors responsible for the regional growth.

Recent News:



In March 2025, xenon plasma focused ion beam milling for high-resolution lamella preparation from thick, high-pressure frozen specimens, achieving a 4.0 Å structure of the Escherichia coli ribosome. This method shows minimal sample damage even with increased ion currents, advancing in situ structural biology. In July 4, 2024, The use of focused ion beam (FIB) milling to precisely control the nucleation of surface nanobubbles, demonstrating 75 nm precision on hydrophobic surfaces. This breakthrough offers new insights into nanobubble-based patterning for advanced applications in nanotechnology.

