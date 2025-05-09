Nextgen Realty Opens Office In Worcester, MA

Boston Pads Technology Stack Fuels the Expansion

WORCESTER, Mass., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NextGen Realty is excited to announce the grand opening of its second office, located in the heart of Worcester Common. With this expansion into Central Massachusetts, the NextGen team continues to grow its reach beyond the Greater Boston area. The office's newest partner, Kimberly Donovan is the Worcester team lead.

Operational since March 25, 2025, the office was strategically opened to support the growing footprint across Massachusetts and to respond to the city's rising rental demand. The launch also coincides with another major portfolio exclusive comprised of 560 residential units across nine buildings in partnership with The Grid District.

Situated in an ideal downtown location, the new NextGen Realty office will provide a full suite of real estate services, with a focus on rental listings, exclusive apartment leasing, and personalized support for renters, landlords, and property developers. The Worcester expansion is a direct response to increased demand for quality housing solutions outside the traditional Greater Boston core. The new Nextgen office will be powered by the premiere full stack real estate ecosystem in New England – Bostonpads .

"We're incredibly excited to be opening in Worcester," said Demetrios Salpoglou, CEO of NextGen Realty and Boston Pads. "This new NextGen-West office supports our long-term vision of serving all corners of the Commonwealth."

