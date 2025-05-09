United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Intelligence Report 2025-2030 Featuring Facebook, Instagram, The Luxury Closet, Zbooni, Sellanycar.Com, And Floranow

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAE's social commerce market is set to grow 16.2% annually, reaching $3.73B by 2025. With a robust CAGR of 19.6% from 2021-2024, the sector will hit $6.41B by 2030. Key growth drivers include influencer partnerships, integrated payment solutions, and regulatory considerations. Businesses are urged to focus on personalization, compliance, and innovative strategies to capture market share.

Dublin, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q2 2025 Update"

The social commerce market in the United Arab Emirates is set for substantial growth, projected to expand by 16.2% to reach USD 3.73 billion by 2025. The market experienced robust growth between 2021-2024, with a CAGR of 19.6%, and forecasts suggest a CAGR of 11.4% from 2025 to 2030. By then, the market is expected to almost double to approximately USD 6.41 billion.

This detailed report delivers insights into the UAE's social commerce sector, offering a comprehensive analysis of market opportunities, risks, and dynamics across various retail categories. With more than 50 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) at the country level, it provides an extensive understanding of market size, forecasts, and share statistics.

Key factors driving the UAE's social commerce market include the integration of e-commerce features into social media platforms, influencer marketing, and seamless payment solutions. Social media platforms are becoming central sales channels, enhanced by high internet penetration and widespread smartphone use, driving consumer engagement and purchase conversions. The UAE's market growth is also buoyed by influencer partnerships, which harness the credibility and engagement power of social media personalities to promote products, particularly in fashion, beauty, and technology sectors.

As such, brands are forming long-term relationships with micro-influencers, leveraging their reach to target specific consumer niches with tailored content. Moreover, the adoption of integrated payment solutions in social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram is simplifying transactions, making them more secure and convenient. This frictionless experience encourages social media to become a strong direct sales channel, reducing transaction abandonment rates. UAE consumers increasingly value authenticity and personalized shopping experiences.

Brands focusing on sincerity and meaningful engagement are more likely to build lasting connections with their audiences. As AI-driven personalization tools become more prevalent, businesses adapt their marketing strategies to cater to individual consumer preferences. However, regulatory considerations are crucial, as strict cybercrime laws in the UAE regulate social media usage. This affects how businesses and consumers interact online, necessitating compliance with content standards. As digital commerce expands, companies mindful of legal requirements will better navigate the competitive landscape and achieve sustained growth.

The UAE's social commerce sector includes major players like Amazon.ae and incorporating social commerce features to enhance user engagement. New entrants are leveraging messaging platforms for direct sales, creating opportunities for innovative customer engagement approaches. Recent industry developments include the entry of US-based clean beauty brand Saie into the Gulf region, highlighting the dynamic nature of the market. The competitive landscape is expected to intensify, with established and new players investing in advanced technologies such as augmented reality and artificial intelligence to enhance the shopping experience.

Overall, the UAE's social commerce sector promises continued expansion as businesses refine strategies to meet evolving consumer expectations, prioritizing trust, convenience, and compliance within a well-regulated digital environment. Businesses eyeing growth in the UAE's social commerce should focus on regulatory compliance, technology adoption, and tailored consumer interactions to capitalize on emerging opportunities in this burgeoning market. With its focus on personalized shopping experiences and seamless transactions, the UAE's social commerce landscape offers a fertile ground for innovation and growth, positioning companies to thrive in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Key Topics Covered:



1. About this Report

2. United Arab Emirates Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

3. United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

4. United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Location

5. United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Product Categories

6. United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Consumer Segment

7. United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device

8. United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Cities

9. United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method

10. United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

11. United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Contents

12. United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

13. Further Reading

Companies Featured



Facebook

Instagram

The Luxury Closet

Zbooni Floranow

