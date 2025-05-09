Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Received H.E. Dr. Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister Of State Of The State Of Qatar


2025-05-09 02:00:48
H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the AU Commission, received H.E. Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State of the State of #Qatar. The Minister conveyed a message of congratulations from H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani&Prime Minister of the Qatar to the Chairperson, underscoring Qatar's commitment to deepening strategic cooperation with the AU.

Discussions highlighted the AU's pivotal role in promoting peace&stability across the Great Lakes&the Horn of Africa. The Chairperson welcomed Qatar's contributions to global diplomacy and mediation,&acknowledged shared priorities in development, preventive diplomacy, humanitarian response,&countering violent extremism.

The Chairperson&the Minister affirmed their intention to formalise this partnership through an MoU, reflecting a shared vision for strengthened collaboration in support of Africa's peace, security,&development agenda.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

