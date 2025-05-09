African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Received H.E. Dr. Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister Of State Of The State Of Qatar
H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the AU Commission, received H.E. Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi, Minister of State of the State of #Qatar. The Minister conveyed a message of congratulations from H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani&Prime Minister of the Qatar to the Chairperson, underscoring Qatar's commitment to deepening strategic cooperation with the AU.
Discussions highlighted the AU's pivotal role in promoting peace&stability across the Great Lakes&the Horn of Africa. The Chairperson welcomed Qatar's contributions to global diplomacy and mediation,&acknowledged shared priorities in development, preventive diplomacy, humanitarian response,&countering violent extremism.
The Chairperson&the Minister affirmed their intention to formalise this partnership through an MoU, reflecting a shared vision for strengthened collaboration in support of Africa's peace, security,&development agenda.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment