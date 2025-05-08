BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Says Decisive Action Will Be Taken By Centre Today Amid Military Standoff With Pakistan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 9 (IANS) Responding to Pakistan's cross-border offensive by Indian Armed forces, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, on Friday, shared a cryptic social media post, asking people to "wait for the press conference of the Indian government until morning".

"आज सुबह तक भारत सरकार के प्रेस कॉन्फ़्रेंस का इंतज़ार करिए," his X post written in Hindi said.

Dubey's post came just hours after India thwarted Pakistan military's attempt to hit military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and some other locations with missiles and drones.

This was followed by reports of India carrying out retaliatory action against Islamabad.

Sirens and numerous explosions were reported in Akhnoor, Samba, Baramulla and Kupwara and several other places as the Indian military carried out a massive night aerial vigil along the border with Pakistan.

After the Indian military foiled the Pakistani attempts, the Defence Ministry said India remains "fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people".

Pakistan's fresh attempts to target Indian military installations came less than 24 hours after a similar attempt.

On Thursday afternoon, the Defence Ministry said Indian armed forces foiled Pakistan's attempts to target military installations in 15 cities in the northern and western parts of the country using missiles and drones.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out the missile and drone strikes on nine terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir on early Wednesday.

Following the strikes, Pakistan vowed to give a "befitting reply".

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalated, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said no limit will become an obstacle to protect India's sovereignty and the nation is fully prepared for such responses.

The Defence Minister said India has always played the role of a responsible nation exercising great restraint and it believes in resolving issues through dialogue.

"However, if anyone tries to take advantage of this restraint, they will face quality action," he said.

"We are fully prepared for such responsible responses in the future as well," he added.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and conveyed to him that India will firmly counter any attempts by Pakistan to escalate the situation.

The EAM also had a phone conversation with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

Following the phone conversation with Rubio, EAM Jaishankar underlined India's targeted and measured response to cross-border terrorism.