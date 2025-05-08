FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results, Declares Dividend Of $0.03 Per Share Of Common Stock

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the“Company” or“FTAI Infrastructure”) today reported financial results for the first quarter 2025. The Company's consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release. Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Q1'25 Net Income Attributable to Stockholders $ 109,724 Basic Earnings per Share of Common Stock $ 0.95 Diluted Earnings per Share of Common Stock $ 0.89 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 155,219 Adjusted EBITDA - Four core segments (1)(2) $ 164,512 Gain on Long Ridge Transaction $ 119,952

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

(2) Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments.

First Quarter 2025 Dividends

On May 6, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors (the“Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, payable on May 27, 2025 to the holders of record on May 19, 2025.

Business Highlights



Refinancing and increase in ownership completed at Long Ridge.

New contracts and LOI's executed at Repauno. First of three contracts at Jefferson commenced April 1st.



Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company's website.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Friday, May 9, 2025 through 11:30 A.M. on Friday, May 16, 2025.

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company's website (). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Exhibit - Financial Statements

FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues Total revenues $ 96,161 $ 82,535 Expenses Operating expenses 67,045 64,575 General and administrative 5,113 4,861 Acquisition and transaction expenses 3,515 926 Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate 2,542 3,001 Depreciation and amortization 25,012 20,521 Asset impairment 1,375 - Total expenses 104,602 93,884 Other income (expense) Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities 6,689 (11,902 ) Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net 119,828 (13 ) Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt (7 ) - Interest expense (43,112 ) (27,593 ) Other income 3,693 2,365 Total other income (expense) 87,091 (37,143 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 78,650 (48,492 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (41,514 ) 1,805 Net income (loss) 120,164 (50,297 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries (11,401 ) (10,690 ) Less: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock 21,841 16,975 Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 109,724 $ (56,582 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 108,257 $ (56,582 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.95 $ (0.54 ) Diluted $ 0.89 $ (0.54 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 114,101,860 104,189,287 Diluted 122,758,859 104,189,287





FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



(Unaudited) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,325 $ 27,785 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 197,082 119,511 Accounts receivable, net 65,285 52,994 Other current assets 30,010 19,561 Total current assets 318,702 219,851 Leasing equipment, net 37,570 37,453 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 67,287 67,937 Property, plant, and equipment, net 3,187,072 1,653,468 Investments 14,082 12,529 Intangible assets, net 46,733 46,229 Goodwill 402,952 275,367 Other assets 67,468 61,554 Total assets $ 4,141,866 $ 2,374,388 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 209,764 $ 176,425 Debt, net 91,315 48,594 Operating lease liabilities 7,195 7,172 Derivative liabilities 41,705 - Other current liabilities 21,166 18,603 Total current liabilities 371,145 250,794 Debt, net 2,663,596 1,539,241 Operating lease liabilities 60,160 60,893 Derivative liabilities 112,219 - Other liabilities 68,308 67,104 Total liabilities 3,275,428 1,918,032 Commitments and contingencies - - Redeemable preferred stock Series A ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 total preferred shares authorized; 300,000 Series A shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; redemption amount of $416.2 million and $431.8 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 376,694 381,218 Redeemable convertible preferred stock Series B ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 total preferred shares authorized; 160,000 Series B shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025; redemption amount of $192.0 million at March 31, 2025) 152,642 - Equity Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 114,761,435 and 113,934,860 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 1,148 1,139 Additional paid in capital 748,365 764,381 Accumulated deficit (274,253 ) (405,818 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 943 (157,051 ) Stockholders' equity 476,203 202,651 Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries (139,101 ) (127,513 ) Total equity 337,102 75,138 Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $ 4,141,866 $ 2,374,388





FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 120,164 $ (50,297 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities (6,689 ) 11,902 Gain on sale of subsidiaries (119,952 ) - Loss on sale of assets, net 124 13 Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt 7 - Equity-based compensation 1,253 2,340 Depreciation and amortization 25,012 20,521 Asset impairment 1,375 - Change in deferred income taxes (41,827 ) 1,337 Amortization of deferred financing costs 2,908 1,929 Amortization of bond discount 1,892 1,426 Amortization of other comprehensive income (1,588 ) - Provision for credit losses (19 ) 169 Change in: Accounts receivable 91 1,907 Other assets (4,402 ) (4,289 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,927 9,206 Derivative liabilities (66,713 ) - Other liabilities 786 (47 ) Net cash used in operating activities (85,651 ) (3,883 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in unconsolidated entities (6,943 ) (611 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired 226,628 - Acquisition of leasing equipment (527 ) (396 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (66,002 ) (12,859 ) Proceeds from investor loan 11,001 - Investment in equity instruments - (5,000 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 142 20 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 164,299 (18,846 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt, net 28,237 - Payment of financing costs (1,270 ) (265 ) Cash dividends - common stock (3,443 ) - Cash dividends - redeemable preferred stock (25,516 ) - Settlement of equity-based compensation (545 ) (189 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,537 ) (454 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 76,111 (23,183 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 147,296 87,479 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 223,407 $ 64,296



Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to stockholders, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest and other costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock, and other non-recurring items, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

Three Months Ended

March 31, Change

(in thousands) 2025 2024 Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 109,724 $ (56,582 ) $ 166,306 Add: (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (41,514 ) 1,805 (43,319 ) Add: Equity-based compensation expense 1,253 2,340 (1,087 ) Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 3,515 926 2,589 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations 7 - 7 Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments - - - Add: Asset impairment charges 1,375 - 1,375 Add: Incentive allocations - - - Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1) 24,657 21,097 3,560 Add: Interest expense 43,112 27,593 15,519 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2) 4,500 6,257 (1,757 ) Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock 21,841 16,975 4,866 Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities (265 ) 600 (865 ) Add: Other non-recurring items (3) 1,035 - 1,035 Less: Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities (6,689 ) 11,902 (18,591 ) Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (4) (7,332 ) (5,682 ) (1,650 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 155,219 $ 27,231 $ 127,988

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $25,012 and $20,521, (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $1,233 and $576 and (iii) amortization of other comprehensive income of $(1,588) and $-, respectively.

(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) net income (loss) of $6,578 and $(11,942), (ii) interest expense of $7,648 and $10,893, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,884 and $5,130, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $201 and $19, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(12,822) and $2,053, (vi) equity-based compensation of $- and $1, (vii) asset impairment charges of $- and $87, (viii) equity method basis adjustments of $10 and $16 and (ix) other non-recurring items of $1 and $-, respectively.

(3) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025: (i) incidental utility rebillings of $650 and (ii) loss on inventory heel of $385.

(4) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) equity-based compensation of $138 and $431, (ii) provision for (benefit from) income taxes of $104 and $(134), (iii) interest expense of $3,940 and $2,189, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $3,069 and $3,194, (v) acquisition and transaction expenses of $1 and $-, (vi) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(2) and $2, (vii) asset impairment charges of $19 and $-, (viii) losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt of $2 and $- and (ix) other non-recurring items of $61 and $-, respectively.

The following tables sets forth a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for our four core segments for the three months ended March 31, 2025:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 (in thousands) Railroad Jefferson Terminal Repauno Power and Gas Four Core Segments Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 13,739 $ (15,128 ) $ (6,793 ) $ 170,044 $ 161,862 Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 812 423 12 (42,457 ) (41,210 ) Add: Equity-based compensation expense 358 508 302 - 1,168 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 93 (1 ) 316 1,069 1,477 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and capital lease obligations - 7 - - 7 Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments - - - - - Add: Asset impairment charges - - - - - Add: Incentive allocations - - - - - Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1) 5,086 12,473 2,496 4,502 24,557 Add: Interest expense 139 16,624 1,518 9,017 27,298 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2) - - - 6,503 6,503 Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock - - - - - Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities (265 ) - - - (265 ) Add: Other non-recurring items (3) - - 1,035 - 1,035 Less: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities - - - (10,588 ) (10,588 ) Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (4) (38 ) (6,956 ) (338 ) - (7,332 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 19,924 $ 7,950 $ (1,452 ) $ 138,090 $ 164,512

(1) Jefferson Terminal Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $11,240 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $1,233. Power and Gas Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $6,090 and (ii) amortization of other comprehensive income of $(1,588). (2) Power and Gas Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025: (i) net income of $10,576, (ii) interest expense of $6,352, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,185, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $201, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(12,822), (vi) equity method basis adjustments of $10 and (vii) other non-recurring items of $1. (3) Repauno Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025: (i) incidental utility rebillings of $650 and (ii) loss on inventory heel of $385. (4) Railroad Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025: (i) equity-based compensation expense of $2, (ii) provision for income taxes of $5, (iii) interest expense of $1, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $31, (v) acquisition and transaction expenses of $1 and (vi) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(2). Jefferson Terminal Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025: (i) equity-based compensation expense of $118, (ii) provision for income taxes of $98, (iii) interest expense of $3,849, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $2,889 and (v) losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt of $2. Repauno Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025: (i) equity-based compensation expense of $18, (ii) provision for income taxes of $1, (iii) interest expense of $90, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $149, (v) asset impairment charges of $19 and (vi) other non-recurring items of $61.