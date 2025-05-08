403
Award-Winning Author Laverne Adekunle Ventures Into Music With Debut Afrobeat Single
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Franklin, TN, May 7, 2025 – LaVerne Adekunle,PhD, an acclaimed author and humanitarian, proudly announces her musical debut with the release of her first Afrobeat single,“Happiness Is Your Love.” This vibrant track marks a new chapter in Adekunle's multifaceted career, blending her rich cultural heritage with contemporary Afrobeat rhythms to create an uplifting anthem of unity and empowerment.
Known for her impactful literary works and philanthropic endeavors, Adekunle brings the same passion and creativity to her music production and songwriting.“Happiness Is Your Love” showcases her commitment to storytelling, now through the universal language of music.
“Music has always been a part of my journey,” says Adekunle.“With this single, I aim to inspire and connect with audiences on a deeper level, celebrating the resilience and beauty of our shared experiences.”
“Happiness Is Your Love” is now available on all major streaming platforms. ClockAfrica produced the heartfelt video on YouTube.
For more information, interviews, or to request media assets, please contact:
Media Contact:
Segun Lasisi
Publicist/Media Director
...
