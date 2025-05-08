Federal Coffers To Get CHF100 Million Boost From Swiss Post
According to the press release issued by Swiss Post, the dividend will be paid out of available earnings for the 2024 financial year, which amounted to CHF324 million on an operating income of around CHF7.6 billion. The company presented its annual accounts in mid-March.More More Swiss Post sets out to reinvent the post office
