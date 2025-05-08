Federal Coffers To Get CHF100 Million Boost From Swiss Post

Français fr La Confédération touchera 100 millions de francs de La Poste Original Read more: La Confédération touchera 100 millions de francs de La Post

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss Post will pay a dividend of CHF100 million ($121 million) to the Confederation this year, the company announced on Thursday at the end of its annual general meeting. The entire amount will be paid into the federal coffers. This content was published on May 8, 2025 - 13:46 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the press release issued by Swiss Post, the dividend will be paid out of available earnings for the 2024 financial year, which amounted to CHF324 million on an operating income of around CHF7.6 billion. The company presented its annual accounts in mid-March.

More More Swiss Post sets out to reinvent the post office

This content was published on May 31, 2024 Swiss Post is one of the most lauded institutions in Switzerland, which is why efforts to reinvent it face some scepticism.

Read more: Swiss Post sets out to reinvent the post offic