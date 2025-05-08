Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Federal Coffers To Get CHF100 Million Boost From Swiss Post

Federal Coffers To Get CHF100 Million Boost From Swiss Post


2025-05-08 02:21:21
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Swiss Post will pay a dividend of CHF100 million ($121 million) to the Confederation this year, the company announced on Thursday at the end of its annual general meeting. The entire amount will be paid into the federal coffers. This content was published on May 8, 2025 - 13:46 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr La Confédération touchera 100 millions de francs de La Poste Original Read more: La Confédération touchera 100 millions de francs de La Post

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the press release issued by Swiss Post, the dividend will be paid out of available earnings for the 2024 financial year, which amounted to CHF324 million on an operating income of around CHF7.6 billion. The company presented its annual accounts in mid-March.

More More Swiss Post sets out to reinvent the post office

This content was published on May 31, 2024 Swiss Post is one of the most lauded institutions in Switzerland, which is why efforts to reinvent it face some scepticism.

Read more: Swiss Post sets out to reinvent the post offic

MENAFN08052025000210011054ID1109525410

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search