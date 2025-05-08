Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Crown Prince, JICA President Discuss Advancing Economic, Development Cooperation

2025-05-08 02:20:30
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Crown Prince Hussein on Thursday met with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President Tanaka Akihiko in Tokyo to discuss ways to advance cooperation in economic and development fields.

The Crown Prince expressed pride in the deep-rooted partnership between Jordan and Japan, praising JICA's pivotal role in supporting development projects in the Kingdom in a number of vital areas, including the Aqaba-Amman Water Desalination and Conveyance Project, according to a Royal Court statement.

The meeting also covered opportunities for cooperation in artificial intelligence projects, advanced skills training, and enhancing digital infrastructure, in line with the objectives of Jordan's National Council for Future Technology.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meeting.

