Panamanian Company Plans To Increase Papaya Exports To The U.S. And Aruba

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Panamanian company Panafruit SA, located in San Juan del Tejar, Chiriquí, maintains a growth projection for its papaya exports to the United States and Aruba this year, according to the Ministry of Agricultural Development (MIDA). So far in 2025, the company has exported 44 containers to the United States and eight to Aruba, with the company's vision of exceeding 200 containers shipped by 2024. Each container has a capacity of 1,200 boxes, with a weight of 35 pounds per box.

Hormoz Safi, owner of Panafruit, highlighted the company's commitment to the safety of fruit destined for international markets. According to Roberto Linares, head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MIDA), the company creates approximately 600 jobs that contribute to the Chiriquí economy. Furthermore, they use a rigorous quality protocol, including hot water treatment and cold storage for fruit for export. On its 110 hectares, Panafruit also grows chayote and squash, ensuring the quality of its products for international markets.