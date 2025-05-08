Panamanian Company Plans To Increase Papaya Exports To The U.S. And Aruba -
Hormoz Safi, owner of Panafruit, highlighted the company's commitment to the safety of fruit destined for international markets. According to Roberto Linares, head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MIDA), the company creates approximately 600 jobs that contribute to the Chiriquí economy. Furthermore, they use a rigorous quality protocol, including hot water treatment and cold storage for fruit for export. On its 110 hectares, Panafruit also grows chayote and squash, ensuring the quality of its products for international markets.
