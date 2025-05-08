Acorn Capital Management Announces Acquisition Of Four A330-300 Aircraft Leased To Major Global Airline

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acorn Capital Management announced that Scissortail Aviation International Leasing I Limited (SAIL I Ltd.), an entity managed by Acorn, has successfully completed the acquisition of four Airbus A330-300 aircraft from Altavair L.P. The transaction closed on April 28, 2025.

"This represents a significant step forward for Acorn in proving our capability to deliver creative, high-quality structured aviation investments," said Justin Chung, Head of Alternative Credit Strategies at Acorn Capital Management. "We look forward to building on this momentum with our partners at Altavair and appreciate the support from Investec in providing innovative financing solutions."

Senior credit facility was provided by Investec Bank Plc to facilitate the acquisition. Legal counsel was provided by Clifford Chance US LLP, Clyde & Co LLP, and Milbank.

The aircraft are currently on short-term operating leases to a major flag carrier that maintains strong credit fundamentals. EirTrade Aviation, another Acorn portfolio company, will act as servicer and manage the assets beyond the term of the lease, including the disassembly and part out phase of the aircraft's lifecycle.

"This is a huge milestone for EirTrade Aviation as we continue to grow our asset management capabilities and further integrate with Acorn's expanding aviation investment strategies," said Ken Fitzgibbon, CEO of EirTrade Aviation.

"At lease end, EirTrade will support Acorn's efforts to monetize the engines and airframes, drawing on our proven expertise in the A330 segment where market demand for material and greentime engines remains very strong," added Lee Carey, Chief Investment Officer of EirTrade Aviation. "The combination of EirTrade's aftermarket strengths and Acorn's in-house asset financing capabilities will open new avenues for growth and opportunities across the Acorn investment platform."

This transaction reinforces Acorn's growing presence across the global aviation value chain and highlights the firm's ability to execute complex cross-border lease transactions.

About Acorn Capital Management

Acorn Capital Management is an alternative investment firm focused exclusively on Aerospace, Defense, Space, and Intelligence. Acorn invests in companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Traditionally known for its private equity investments, Acorn has expanded its capabilities into private credit and asset-based finance. Through its platforms Scissortail Aviation and AltAero Aviation Finance, Acorn invests across the capital structure and engages in opportunistic lending, leasing, and other asset-based investment strategies within aviation.

For more information about Acorn Capital Management, please visit the website here .

About EirTrade Aviation

EirTrade Aviation is a global aviation asset management and trading company headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with facilities/representation in Europe, USA and Asia. Dedicated to the service of MROs, operators and lessors, EirTrade offers customers a comprehensive range of asset management services including end of life asset management, engine & aircraft parts' trading, aircraft storage & disassembly, engine disassembly, consignment programmes, technical storage & services. EirTrade Aviation is an Acorn Company. To learn more please visit eirtradeaviation .

Investor Contact:

Brandon Bradford

(917) 224-8399

[email protected]

SOURCE Acorn Capital Management

