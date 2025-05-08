Prime Minister, Minister Of Foreign Affairs Sends Written Message To Chairperson Of African Union Commission

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has sent a written message to HE Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to boost cooperation between the State of Qatar and the African Union.

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi handed the message during his meeting with HE the Chairperson of the AUC, in Addis Ababa today.

Discussion during the meeting revolved around cooperation relations between the two sides and the latest developments in Africa, in addition to a host of regional and international issues of common concern.

During the meeting, HE the AUC Chairperson praised the positive role played by the State of Qatar in the area of mediation and conflict resolution, and its ongoing efforts to support stability and promote peace in the region and the world, particularly on the African continent.

