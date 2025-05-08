Insuranceaum Wraps Successful Insurers' Real Asset Forum In Philadelphia - Next Stop: Chicago

CHICAGO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insurers' Real Asset Forum, hosted by InsuranceAUM on May 7–8 in Philadelphia, brought together leading insurance investment professionals for two days of dynamic discussion, peer exchange, and forward-looking insights across Asset-Backed Finance (ABF), Real Estate, and Infrastructure.

The event delivered on its promise of high-impact, informal networking, featuring a curated group of insurers, asset managers, and industry thought leaders. With a strong 2:1 ratio of LPs to GPs, attendees experienced a focused environment to explore market opportunities, risk considerations, and strategic innovation in real asset investing.

"This forum was all about connection and collaboration," said Stewart Foley, CFA, Founder & Managing Partner of InsuranceAUM. "From emerging ABF strategies to resilient infrastructure opportunities, the energy in the room reflected a shared commitment to navigating a rapidly changing market with intelligence and integrity."

The Philadelphia setting also provided the perfect backdrop for intimate roundtable sessions and one-on-one networking opportunities, giving attendees a chance to build meaningful relationships and expand their investment toolkit A highlight of the event was a private dinner capped with live music performed by a traditional Philadelphia jazz band, offering a relaxed and memorable way for attendees to continue their conversations and create lasting connections.

Didn't make it to Philadelphia? Don't miss your next opportunity!

For those who couldn't attend in Philadelphia-or who are ready for the next level of dialogue-InsuranceAUM invites the industry to its flagship event: the Insurance Investment Executives' Annual Meeting, taking place July 16–17, 2025, in Chicago, IL.

This premier event will feature Howard Marks, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Oaktree Capital, as the keynote speaker. With an emphasis on strategic asset allocation, private market innovation, and peer-to-peer exchange, the Chicago meeting is designed for CIOs, investment leaders, and key decision-makers across insurance asset management.

Registration is free for qualified insurers, and seats are limited.

Follow InsuranceAUM on LinkedI for updates.

To secure your spot at the 2025 Insurance Investment Executives' Annual Meeting, visit .

About InsuranceAUM

Founded in 2013 by Stewart Foley, CFA, InsuranceAUM is a leading digital publishing platform providing insurance industry investment professionals with educational resources, industry insights, and networking opportunities. Through a combination of events, thought leadership, and data-driven content, the company helps insurers make informed investment decisions. For more information, please visit InsuranceAUM .

Media Contact:

Jackie Day

321.806.8799

[email protected]

SOURCE InsuranceAUM

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED