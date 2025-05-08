Doors Of Sistine Chapel Close, Conclave Begins

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Vatican City: The doors of the Sistine Chapel closed on Wednesday, signalling the beginning of the conclave in which 133 cardinals will elect the successor to Pope Francis, according to a live video broadcast by the Vatican.

At approximately 17:45 (1545 GMT), the master of ceremonies, Diego Ravelli, shut the heavy doors from the inside of the famous chapel after calling out in a solemn voice the Latin phrase "Extra Omnes", ordering all those not involved in the vote to leave.