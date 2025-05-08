403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy Showcases Strongest-Ever Presence at Dubai Airport Show 2025
(MENAFN- SEC Newgate)
Dubai, UAE; 5th May 2025: Italy returns to Airport Show 2025, taking place from 6-8 May at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), with 25 companies exhibiting within the Italian Pavilion, and the largest overall national presence across the show floor. This robust participation underscores Italy’s growing role as a strategic partner in delivering sustainable, high-performance airport and aviation solutions globally.
The Italian Pavilion, organized by ITA (Italian Trade Agency) together with the Italian Embassy in the UAE and in collaboration with Air Tech Italy, brings together a prominent group of companies offering innovative, efficient, and sustainable airport solutions – from ground systems to terminal design, from smart lighting to airside automation.
Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said: “Italian companies are contributing to a forward-looking vision that aligns with the UAE’s and the region’s ambitions for greener, smarter airport ecosystems. The presence at the Dubai Airport Show of 25 Italian companies reflects the maturity of Italy’s expertise in the sector and our continued investment in regional partnerships. We are proud to support innovation that enhances connectivity and sustainability, while strengthening the solid ties between Italy and the UAE across strategic industries such as aviation.”
The Italian exhibitors span a broad spectrum of airport and aviation-related technologies, from advanced airfield lighting systems, smart surveillance and perimeter security, to passenger flow management, automated parking solutions, and sustainable fencing. The Pavilion also features providers of integrated infrastructure design, ground support equipment, and digital platforms for airport operations and air traffic control. This comprehensive offering highlights Italy’s strength in delivering end-to-end, sustainable solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and passenger experience across airport environments.
Italy’s expanded presence at the Dubai Airport Show reflects the broader strength of bilateral trade between the two countries. In 2024, total trade between Italy and the UAE reached €9.9 billion. Italian exports rose to €7.8 billion, marking a year-on-year increase of 19.4% and setting a new all-time record. Meanwhile, imports stood at €2 billion, generating a robust trade surplus of €5.8 billion. This growth is particularly evident in high-impact sectors such as mechanical engineering, which alone accounted for €1.5 billion in exports, up 27% year-on-year. These figures reaffirm Italy’s position as the UAE’s 10th largest supplier and its second-largest from the EU, underlining the country's rising strategic and economic significance in the Gulf region.
Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Director of ITA in the UAE, commented: “Italy’s presence at this year’s Dubai Airport Show is larger and more strategic. Aviation and mobility technologies are playing a key role in our deepening economic ties with the UAE and the wider GCC region. From packaging machinery to infrastructure systems, Italian exports continue to gain traction, and we see particular potential in aviation-related sectors. Through our Pavilion, we are showcasing companies ready to meet the region’s demand for efficiency, resilience, and sustainability, as well as to build long-term collaborations.”
“What makes the Italian approach unique is our ability to offer a centralized, unified platform that can address every airport-related challenge. Whether it’s planning, building, upgrading, or optimizing, we provide integrated expertise across the entire airport lifecycle," said Giulio De Carli, President of Air Tech Italy and Founding Partner of OneWorks. “According to ACI World forecasts, global air passenger traffic is expected to reach 20 billion by 2042 and 25 billion by 2052. The Middle East and Asia-Pacific are projected to account for nearly 58% of this global demand. To accommodate this growth, Middle Eastern airports will need an estimated $151 billion in investments by 2040. The Italian Pavilion in Dubai Airport Show brings together Italian companies delivering real-world solutions in every facet of airport design, operations, and innovation.”
The Middle East is entering a new era of airport transformation, with over $150 billion in planned investments and major projects like Dubai’s $35 billion Al Maktoum expansion and Saudi Arabia’s $50 billion King Salman International Airport. By 2040, regional airports are expected to serve over 1.1 billion passengers annually, reinforcing the Middle East’s role as a global aviation hub. As demand accelerates, the Dubai Airport Show provides a critical platform, and Italy is at the centre of this growth, offering integrated, future-ready airport solutions.
The Pavilion also highlights Italy’s proactive stance on sustainability in the aviation sector. All participating companies are aligned with international environmental frameworks, including CORSIA, and are embracing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), low-impact construction methods, and circular design principles.
For more information on Italy’s participation at the Airport Show, check the exhibition e-catalogue here:
For the latest news and updates, please follow @ITAdubai on X, @ITAdubai on Instagram, ITA – Dubai Office on LinkedIn, and Italian Trade Agency on YouTube.
Dubai, UAE; 5th May 2025: Italy returns to Airport Show 2025, taking place from 6-8 May at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), with 25 companies exhibiting within the Italian Pavilion, and the largest overall national presence across the show floor. This robust participation underscores Italy’s growing role as a strategic partner in delivering sustainable, high-performance airport and aviation solutions globally.
The Italian Pavilion, organized by ITA (Italian Trade Agency) together with the Italian Embassy in the UAE and in collaboration with Air Tech Italy, brings together a prominent group of companies offering innovative, efficient, and sustainable airport solutions – from ground systems to terminal design, from smart lighting to airside automation.
Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said: “Italian companies are contributing to a forward-looking vision that aligns with the UAE’s and the region’s ambitions for greener, smarter airport ecosystems. The presence at the Dubai Airport Show of 25 Italian companies reflects the maturity of Italy’s expertise in the sector and our continued investment in regional partnerships. We are proud to support innovation that enhances connectivity and sustainability, while strengthening the solid ties between Italy and the UAE across strategic industries such as aviation.”
The Italian exhibitors span a broad spectrum of airport and aviation-related technologies, from advanced airfield lighting systems, smart surveillance and perimeter security, to passenger flow management, automated parking solutions, and sustainable fencing. The Pavilion also features providers of integrated infrastructure design, ground support equipment, and digital platforms for airport operations and air traffic control. This comprehensive offering highlights Italy’s strength in delivering end-to-end, sustainable solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and passenger experience across airport environments.
Italy’s expanded presence at the Dubai Airport Show reflects the broader strength of bilateral trade between the two countries. In 2024, total trade between Italy and the UAE reached €9.9 billion. Italian exports rose to €7.8 billion, marking a year-on-year increase of 19.4% and setting a new all-time record. Meanwhile, imports stood at €2 billion, generating a robust trade surplus of €5.8 billion. This growth is particularly evident in high-impact sectors such as mechanical engineering, which alone accounted for €1.5 billion in exports, up 27% year-on-year. These figures reaffirm Italy’s position as the UAE’s 10th largest supplier and its second-largest from the EU, underlining the country's rising strategic and economic significance in the Gulf region.
Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Director of ITA in the UAE, commented: “Italy’s presence at this year’s Dubai Airport Show is larger and more strategic. Aviation and mobility technologies are playing a key role in our deepening economic ties with the UAE and the wider GCC region. From packaging machinery to infrastructure systems, Italian exports continue to gain traction, and we see particular potential in aviation-related sectors. Through our Pavilion, we are showcasing companies ready to meet the region’s demand for efficiency, resilience, and sustainability, as well as to build long-term collaborations.”
“What makes the Italian approach unique is our ability to offer a centralized, unified platform that can address every airport-related challenge. Whether it’s planning, building, upgrading, or optimizing, we provide integrated expertise across the entire airport lifecycle," said Giulio De Carli, President of Air Tech Italy and Founding Partner of OneWorks. “According to ACI World forecasts, global air passenger traffic is expected to reach 20 billion by 2042 and 25 billion by 2052. The Middle East and Asia-Pacific are projected to account for nearly 58% of this global demand. To accommodate this growth, Middle Eastern airports will need an estimated $151 billion in investments by 2040. The Italian Pavilion in Dubai Airport Show brings together Italian companies delivering real-world solutions in every facet of airport design, operations, and innovation.”
The Middle East is entering a new era of airport transformation, with over $150 billion in planned investments and major projects like Dubai’s $35 billion Al Maktoum expansion and Saudi Arabia’s $50 billion King Salman International Airport. By 2040, regional airports are expected to serve over 1.1 billion passengers annually, reinforcing the Middle East’s role as a global aviation hub. As demand accelerates, the Dubai Airport Show provides a critical platform, and Italy is at the centre of this growth, offering integrated, future-ready airport solutions.
The Pavilion also highlights Italy’s proactive stance on sustainability in the aviation sector. All participating companies are aligned with international environmental frameworks, including CORSIA, and are embracing Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), low-impact construction methods, and circular design principles.
For more information on Italy’s participation at the Airport Show, check the exhibition e-catalogue here:
For the latest news and updates, please follow @ITAdubai on X, @ITAdubai on Instagram, ITA – Dubai Office on LinkedIn, and Italian Trade Agency on YouTube.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment