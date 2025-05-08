Temenos Community Comes Together In Madrid To Lead The Way In Banking Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over a thousand attendees will gather at TCF '25 to explore Generative AI and other next-gen technologies transforming banking

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced that over a thousand global banking industry representatives will come together at the Temenos Community Forum (TCF) in Madrid, May 20-22, to explore transformative technologies shaping the future of banking. Registration for the event is open and an invitation can be requested here .

“Leading the Way” is the theme of this year's TCF, which will feature over 60 engaging sessions highlighting bold ideas, product innovations and cutting-edge technology to help banks address operational challenges and stay ahead of the curve.

With a focus on the transformative potential of Generative AI, the agenda will feature Dr Jonnie Penn, Associate Teaching Professor of AI Ethics and Society at the University of Cambridge, who will share his insights on the technology, as well as best practice and use cases in banking.

This will be complemented by the real-world experience of banks such as ABN Amro , Banque Internationale à Luxembourg and EQ Bank showcasing how they are unlocking innovation, enhancing efficiency and elevating customer experiences. They will be among over 40 Temenos customers sharing their insights at the event, with leading financial institutions including Commerce Bank , Komerční banka and Credem .

The event will also feature Temenos' extensive partner ecosystem, including Platinum sponsors HCLTech and Microsoft, as well as Gold sponsors Capgemini, Cognizant, IBM, NTT Data and Tech Mahindra, and other innovative fintech solution partners.

Through an engaging and interactive program, attendees will gain insights on Temenos' product roadmap and the latest advances in core banking, digital and payments through product demos, in-depth breakout sessions and meetings with Temenos experts. They will be able to join roundtables to share knowledge and best practices with their peers on high-impact topics such as migrating core banking systems, moving to SaaS, deploying a Gen AI governance model to better enhance customer experience, and fighting fraud without increasing risk.

Isabelle Guis , Chief Marketing Officer, Temenos, commented: “The financial industry is at a turning point as banks grapple with the opportunities and challenges of emerging technologies, evolving regulations and shifting customer expectations. Banks collectively spend around $650bn annually on IT, more as a percentage of revenue than any other industry. Top performers invest more of their IT spend on growth and innovation, successfully harnessing technology as a differentiator. At TCF 2025, banks have a unique opportunity to learn from those leading the way, discuss bold ideas and together explore how to unlock the huge potential of GenAI and other game-changing technologies. I look forward to welcoming our customers and partners to Madrid as we work together to shape the future of banking.”

CONTACT: Scott Rowe Temenos + 44 (0) 20 7423 3857 ...