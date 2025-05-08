403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump cautions of ‘decisions’ on Russia-Ukraine discussions
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has expressed frustration with the slow progress of US-mediated negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing that decisions need to be made soon. During a press briefing, Trump responded to comments made by US Vice President J.D. Vance, who stated that Washington views Russia’s demands to end the conflict as excessive. Vance had remarked at the Munich Leaders Meeting that Russia's required concessions for peace were too steep. When asked about Vance's statement, Trump acknowledged the possibility, adding that some critical decisions will soon need to be made, though he voiced dissatisfaction with the situation.
Senior officials in the US government have indicated that Washington may eventually scale back its mediation efforts if no significant progress is achieved. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that if no resolution materializes soon, the president will need to make a decision about whether to continue or move on.
Meanwhile, the US is preparing new economic sanctions targeting Russia’s energy and banking sectors to potentially use as leverage in the ongoing talks.
Russia has reiterated its openness to peace talks but has also outlined specific demands for any potential agreement, including Ukraine’s demilitarization, abandonment of NATO aspirations, neutrality, and recognition of Crimea, Kherson, Zaporozhye, and the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as Russian territory. Despite Ukraine’s rejection of Russia's recent ceasefire offer, the Kremlin remains firm on its position and has kept the door open for further dialogue.
Senior officials in the US government have indicated that Washington may eventually scale back its mediation efforts if no significant progress is achieved. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that if no resolution materializes soon, the president will need to make a decision about whether to continue or move on.
Meanwhile, the US is preparing new economic sanctions targeting Russia’s energy and banking sectors to potentially use as leverage in the ongoing talks.
Russia has reiterated its openness to peace talks but has also outlined specific demands for any potential agreement, including Ukraine’s demilitarization, abandonment of NATO aspirations, neutrality, and recognition of Crimea, Kherson, Zaporozhye, and the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as Russian territory. Despite Ukraine’s rejection of Russia's recent ceasefire offer, the Kremlin remains firm on its position and has kept the door open for further dialogue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment