New military flare-up between India, Pakistan draws attention amid political turmoil in Washington
(MENAFN) Amid the political turmoil in Washington, a new military flare-up between India and Pakistan draws attention—and offers critical lessons, particularly for India. Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has largely maintained a neutral, diplomatically worded stance that indirectly aligns with Moscow, even while Western-leaning Indian elites have criticized Russia out of ideological alignment with the West rather than national interest.
From early on, Indian representatives at the UN, including Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, have consistently called for an immediate end to violence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed this in 2024, stressing that conflict cannot solve problems and advocating for dialogue and diplomacy. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also reiterated the idea that wars are not solutions to disputes.
These messages—delivered in polished language at global summits—have often cast Russia as clinging to outdated power politics, while countries like India portray themselves as champions of modern diplomacy. This sentiment has been echoed by other rising powers such as China, Brazil, and Turkey. The tone resembles a famous scene in the Russian film Dead Man’s Bluff, where a criminal from a more “civilized” era scolds older gangsters for resorting to violence: “Business is done differently now.”
But when faced with real threats, high-minded ideals tend to collapse. The reality of international politics is that when national survival is at stake, countries will inevitably take up arms—not out of aggression, but necessity. While advocating peace is noble, ignoring the hard truths of power and conflict can be dangerously naïve.
One of the West’s most successful narratives has been framing Russia’s intervention as a “war of choice” rather than a “war of necessity.” Many developing nations accepted this view, assuming they could always choose peace. But history, and recent tensions between India and Pakistan, suggest otherwise: when survival is on the line, slogans are quickly replaced by action.
In this context, Russia’s strategy should remain focused on completing its objectives while also maintaining the formalities of diplomacy. Moscow could even offer to mediate peace talks between India and Pakistan. Ultimately, the message is clear: peace is vital—but it comes only after securing victory.
