Morse Micro Wi-Fi Halow Wins 2025 Iot Evolution Industrial Iot Product Of The Year Award

MM8108 Wi-Fi HaLow SoC Recognized for Redefining Industrial IoT with Sub-GHz Efficiency, Range, and Scalability

SYDNEY and IRVINE, Calif., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Morse Micro , the world's leading provider of Wi-Fi HaLow chips, today announced its MM8108 System-on-Chip (SoC) has been named the 2025 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year by IoT Evolution World , recognizing Morse Micro's innovation in enabling ultra-low power, mile-long range IoT deployments where traditional Wi-Fi falls short.

Designed specifically for Industrial IoT (IIoT), the MM8108 empowers device manufacturers and utility operators with a secure, scalable, and cost-efficient wireless alternative to legacy solutions such as LoRa, Wi-SUN, and wired Ethernet. The SoC's sub-GHz performance enables robust communication through metal walls and industrial obstructions while reducing energy demands by up to 75%.

Morse Micro's MM8108 is the smallest, fastest, lowest-power, and farthest-reaching Wi-Fi HaLow chip available today. With 4x higher transmit efficiency than comparable Wi-Fi CMOS SoCs, it enables battery-powered IIoT devices to operate for years - even in harsh environments. Applications include smart metering, security cameras, access control, predictive maintenance, factory automation, solar infrastructure, and remote condition monitoring.

The product's integrated Doherty-based CMOS power amplifier delivers regulatory-compliant performance at 26 dBm for BPSK and 19 dBm for 256-QAM, supporting use cases that demand both range and bandwidth. This capability future-proofs industrial deployments with built-in support for WPA3 security and native IP networking.

The MM8108 is currently being evaluated by major players in smart metering, building automation, and industrial equipment sectors. Early pilots are underway in Australia and North America to replace LoRa-based systems in neighborhood energy networks with Wi-Fi HaLow. The product has also been recognized by Lightwave + BTR Innovation Reviews and is a next-generation successor to Morse Micro's award-winning MM6108.

This award highlights how the MM8108 is enabling a new class of battery-powered IIoT applications that were previously out of reach due to power, distance, or cost limitations. From remote substations and solar fields to automated factories, Wi-Fi HaLow is redefining what's possible for large-scale industrial networks.

IoT Evolution World's editorial team and analysts recognized the MM8108 for pushing the boundaries of wireless IIoT-delivering the performance, reliability, and energy efficiency required to scale real-time industrial automation.

Availability

The MM8108 SoC and reference designs (MM8108-RD09 and MM8108-EKH19) are available now for sampling and evaluation. To learn more about Morse Micro's Wi-Fi, visit .

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is the leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company, revolutionizing IoT connectivity with award-winning technology. Headquartered in Sydney, with global offices in the United States, Taiwan, China, India, Japan and the United Kingdom, Morse Micro is driving the adoption of next-generation long-range, low-power Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. Its cutting-edge MM6108 and newly launched MM8108 silicon deliver the fastest, smallest, lowest-power, and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity on the market.

Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow technology is gaining unstoppable momentum globally, enabling connected devices to achieve ten times the range, covering 100 times the area of traditional Wi-Fi networks. This advancement is transforming IoT connectivity across various sectors, including smart homes, industrial automation, and smart cities.

SOURCE Morse Micro

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED