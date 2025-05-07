Exit Planning Institute Announces Summit Highlights & 2026 Location And Special Pricing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Scott Snider, President of The Exit Planning InstituteCLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Over 900 advisors from the exit planning industry attended the 2025 Exit Planning Summit, hosted by Cleveland-based Exit Planning Institute(EPI). This year's annual Exit Planning Summit-powered by REAG-celebrated EPI's 20th anniversary and the 10th year of the event with a variety of workshops, networking opportunities, and sessions designed to enhance participants' exit planning knowledge and professional connections.“The Exit Planning Summit is always an energizing experience for our advisory community, and this year's version was special as EPI celebrates 20 years in business,” says Scott Snider, President of EPI.“It's been an incredible journey of growing this field, establishing the Certified Exit Planning Advisor credential as a top advisory credential, and helping business owners understand the value of integrating exit planning into their overall business strategy.”SUMMIT HIGHLIGHTSAmong the key highlights were:- Keynote: Jimmie Johnson, owner of Legacy Motor Club, and Johno W. Harris III, senior executive vice president, Lincoln Property Company, discussed building championship cultures that drive value and leave a lasting legacy.- Circle of Excellence: For the second year, EPI recognized individuals who helped establish exit planning as a viable and necessary part of business planning. Inductees into the Circle of Excellence included Peter Christman (posthumously), Rich Jackim, Chris Cooper, Ken Sanginario and Pat O'Brien. Read more.- Workshops, Breakout Sessions and Learning Labs: Attendees learned valuable insights from EPI Chief Executive Officer Christopher Snider's workshop 'Mastering the Triggering Event', as well as the speakers who led the Women in Exit Planning Symposium, Learning Labs, Sunrise Table Talks, and Power Sessions.- Networking Opportunities: Attendees connected with industry partners and experts during the Welcome Social, Charity Giveback Social, the Excellence in Exit Planning award ceremony, networking, Author Showcase, golfing, case study group work, and the Summit After Party Social.SIGN UP FOR THE 2026 SUMMITRegistration is open for the 2026 Exit Planning Summit , to be held April 19-21, 2026, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. It will certainly be another epic event filled with cutting-edge insights, industry-leading speakers, and unparalleled networking opportunities! Early bird pricing is now available: $1,995 (General Admission Ticket) / $2,995 (VIP Ticket).

