403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Navy Jet Plunges into Red Sea Following Failed Carrier Landing
(MENAFN) A United States Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet crashed into the Red Sea on Tuesday night after an unsuccessful attempt to land on the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, as reported by a news outlet, citing two unnamed U.S. officials.
The news outlet detailed that the aircraft went into the water after it missed the arresting wire designed to help planes decelerate and stop on the carrier deck. Fortunately, both pilots on board were able to eject from the aircraft and sustained only minor injuries as a result of the incident.
This event marks the second loss of a Super Hornet associated with the USS Harry S. Truman in a little over a week. On April 28th, another jet was accidentally pulled off the flight deck while being moved.
The U.S. Navy has initiated investigations into both incidents to determine the causes and contributing factors.
The news outlet detailed that the aircraft went into the water after it missed the arresting wire designed to help planes decelerate and stop on the carrier deck. Fortunately, both pilots on board were able to eject from the aircraft and sustained only minor injuries as a result of the incident.
This event marks the second loss of a Super Hornet associated with the USS Harry S. Truman in a little over a week. On April 28th, another jet was accidentally pulled off the flight deck while being moved.
The U.S. Navy has initiated investigations into both incidents to determine the causes and contributing factors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment