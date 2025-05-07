Skanska: Interim Report, First Quarter 2025

STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Revenue amounted to SEK 42.3 billion (36.4); adjusted for currency effects, revenue increased 15 percent.

Operating income amounted to SEK 1.1 billion (0.5); adjusted for currency effects, operating income increased 115 percent.

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.40 (1.28).

Operating cash flow from operations amounted to SEK -0.2 billion (-4.9) for the period according to IFRS.

Adjusted interest-bearing net receivables(+)/net debt(-) totaled SEK 11.6 billion (Dec 31, 2024: 12.0).

Order bookings in Construction amounted to SEK 39.3 billion (46.9). Adjusted for currency effects, order bookings quarter over quarter decreased 17 percent on a strong comparable quarter. The rolling 12-month book-to-build ratio was 115 percent (117).

Operating income in Construction amounted to SEK 1.2 billion (0.7), representing an operating margin of 2.8 percent (1.8). The rolling 12-month operating margin was 3.7 percent.

Operating income in Project Development amounted to SEK -37 M (-143).

Return on capital employed in Project Development was 2.8 percent (-3.1). Return on equity was 10.5 percent (5.9).

This is information that Skanska AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the Senior Vice President Investor Relations set out below, at 07:30 CEST on May 7, 2025.

